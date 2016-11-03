Movement Magazine

Aluminum Show comes to Jax

admin November 3, 2016
FSCJ ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS
The Aluminum Show
Jacksonville, Fla. – The Aluminum Show comes to Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center, Moran Theater on Sunday, November 6 for one performance only.

 
After over a decade of touring worldwide, Aluminum Group is thrilled to present the world premiere of the spectacular, new Aluminum Show.

 

This new and unique show brings the material, the music and the artists together on stage in a magical, mystery-filled creation combining visual theater, dance, and humor into an exciting, multi-sensory experience, the likes of which audiences have never before seen. This is the story of one man’s incredible journey to a parallel universe – a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. Aluminum pipes come to life right before the audience’s very eyes, transforming into imaginary, mysterious, and playful characters.

 

The new show was written and directed by Lior Kalfo, creator of the internationally successful shows Voca People,Fantasy, and Glow,with choreography by Ido Tadmor, one of Israel’s foremost choreographers, and under the artistic direction of Ilan Azriel, co-creator of the international Aluminum Show. The show is suitable for all ages and
languages. “An amazing visual show.” BBC news, UK. “One of a kind attraction” Broadway World.

 

“A fascinating show, the energy is amazing…

something I’ve never seen before”

– Fox News.

 

Aluminum_2_photo_by_Kfir_Bolotin_194

Tickets start at $16.50 for children 12 and under and $32.50 for adults.

To order by phone with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover,
call the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office at:
(904)442-2929
(toll-free outside of Jacksonville (888) 860-2929)

Tickets are also available online with Instant Seat Selection by visiting
the FSCJ Artist Series website at:
fscjartistseries.org

Group discounts for 10+ are also available.
Please contact:
(904) 442-2947 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

The FSCJ Artist Series has been recognized by the State of Florida as a Major Cultural Institution and receives funding from the State of Florida, through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council.

