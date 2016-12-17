Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID comes to Jax!

FSCJ ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS

THE 5TH AVENUE THEATRE’S PRODUCTION OF

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID

COMES TO THE TIMES-UNION CENTER

MARCH 21-26, 2017



Jacksonville, FL: — The Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts announced today that individual tickets for the Jacksonville engagement of The 5TH Avenue Theatre’s production of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID are on sale now.

Tickets are available at the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W State Street, Ste. 109, Jacksonville, FL, 32202, fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 442-2929. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (904) 442-2947. Ticket prices start at $38.50.

Proclaimed by the Houston Chronicle as “colorful entertainment, wrapped up in an attractive production,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid is sure to charm audiences of all ages!

In a magical kingdom fathoms below, we meet Ariel, the little mermaid, who is tired of flipping her fins and longs to be part of the fascinating world on dry land. Joining her are Sebastian, Ariel’s crabby sidekick; Ursula, the evil sea witch; Triton, King of the Sea and the handsome and human Prince Eric. Based on the Disney animated film and hit Broadway musical, The Little Mermaid is making its Jacksonville debut. The show features all of the favorite songs like “Under The Sea” and “Part of Your World” as well as new songs written by Oscar-winning Disney composer Alan Menken, the mastermind behind productions such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Pocahontas. Lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright.

The Jacksonville engagement of The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Production of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is presented by the FSCJ Artist Series.

Performance Schedule for Disney’s The Little Mermaid:

Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid start at $38.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 442-2929, or online 24/7 at www.fscjartistseries.org.

To order by phone with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover,

call the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office at:

(904) 442-2929

(toll-free outside of Jacksonville (888) 860-2929)

Tickets are also available online with Instant Seat Selection by visiting

the FSCJ Artist Series website at:

www.fscjartistseries.org

Group discounts for 10+ are also available.

Please contact: (904) 442-2947 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

The FSCJ Artist Series has been recognized by the State of Florida as a Major Cultural Institution and receives funding from the State of Florida, through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council.