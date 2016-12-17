Movement Magazine

Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID comes to Jax!

admin December 17, 2016 artsNEWS No Comments on Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID comes to Jax!

FSCJ ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS

THE 5TH AVENUE THEATRE’S PRODUCTION OF

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID

COMES TO THE TIMES-UNION CENTER
MARCH 21-26, 2017

image002

Jacksonville, FL:  — The Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts announced today that individual tickets for the Jacksonville engagement of The 5TH Avenue Theatre’s production of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID are on sale now.

 

Tickets are available at the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W State Street, Ste. 109, Jacksonville, FL, 32202, fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 442-2929. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (904) 442-2947. Ticket prices start at $38.50.

 

Proclaimed by the Houston Chronicle as “colorful entertainment, wrapped up in an attractive production,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid is sure to charm audiences of all ages!

 

In a magical kingdom fathoms below, we meet Ariel, the little mermaid, who is tired of flipping her fins and longs to be part of the fascinating world on dry land. Joining her are Sebastian, Ariel’s crabby sidekick; Ursula, the evil sea witch; Triton, King of the Sea and the handsome and human Prince Eric. Based on the Disney animated film and hit Broadway musical, The Little Mermaid is making its Jacksonville debut. The show features all of the favorite songs like “Under The Sea” and “Part of Your World” as well as new songs written by Oscar-winning Disney composer Alan Menken, the mastermind behind productions such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Pocahontas.  Lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright.

 

The Jacksonville engagement of The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Production of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is presented by the FSCJ Artist Series.

 

Performance Schedule for Disney’s The Little Mermaid:

Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

 

Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid start at $38.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 442-2929, or online 24/7 at www.fscjartistseries.org.

 

To order by phone with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover,

call the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office at:

(904) 442-2929

(toll-free outside of Jacksonville (888) 860-2929)

Tickets are also available online with Instant Seat Selection by visiting

the FSCJ Artist Series website at:

www.fscjartistseries.org

Group discounts for 10+ are also available.

Please contact: (904) 442-2947 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

 

The FSCJ Artist Series has been recognized by the State of Florida as a Major Cultural Institution and receives funding from the State of Florida, through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • Tix went onsale today for BAYSIDE / SAY ANYTHING, Hot Rod Circuit at MAVERICKS LIVE May 23rd, did you get yours?... https://t.co/iCmZ0kc2MA
    5 hours ago
  • Don't forget CHRONIXX is at MAVERICKS LIVE on Friday April 14th, tickets are onsale now at this link... https://t.co/bDLJeWw9J8
    6 hours ago
  • POSITIVE MENTAL ATTITUDE, and Root of All bring the reggae vibes on Sunday to JACK RABBITS, tix at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT or club
    7 hours ago
  • Hip Hop and Hookah - A Funny Experience Raffle https://t.co/QhDkwU2tHW
    7 hours ago
  • check out BELLA'S BARTOK and THE LARK AND THE LOON at JACK RABBITS this Monday night, tickets at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT or club
    7 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING