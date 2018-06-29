“EPIC FAILS” book signing with ERIK SLADER and BEN THOMPSON!

Local Jacksonville author, Erik Slader and Ben Thompson (Badass, Guts and Glory) will be making an appearance at The BookMark in Neptune Beach on Tuesday, July 10th (at 7PM) for a reading, signing and Q&A to promote the release of their new history series,“EPIC FAILS”!

The Epic Fails series by Erik Slader and Ben Thompson explores the humorous backstories behind a variety of historical discoveries, voyages, experiments, and innovations that didn’t go as expected but succeeded nonetheless, showing that many of mankind’s biggest success stories are the result of some pretty epic failures indeed.

Click here to pre-order the books on Amazon!