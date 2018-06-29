Movement Magazine

“EPIC FAILS” book signing with ERIK SLADER and BEN THOMPSON!

Erik Slader June 29, 2018

Local Jacksonville author, Erik Slader and Ben Thompson (Badass, Guts and Glory) will be making an appearance at The BookMark in Neptune Beach on Tuesday, July 10th (at 7PM) for a reading, signing and Q&A to promote the release of their new history series,“EPIC FAILS”! 

Erik Slader and Ben Thompson - EPIC FAILS

The Epic Fails series by Erik Slader and Ben Thompson explores the humorous backstories behind a variety of historical discoveries, voyages, experiments, and innovations that didn’t go as expected but succeeded nonetheless, showing that many of mankind’s biggest success stories are the result of some pretty epic failures indeed.

Click here to pre-order the books on Amazon! 

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Erik Slader is an author, blogger, barista, web tech, digital artist, gamer, comic book aficionado, history buff, and full-time nerd. Creator of the “Epik Fails of History” blog and podcast (@EpikFails.com) and writer for SuperheroBeach.com, MovementMagazine.com and ComicZombie.net – check out his digital design portfolio at ErikSlader.com

Leave A Response

25 YEARS IN INK

All web/print contents are copyright ©1992-2017 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their named respective owners.

THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT PUBLISHING.

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpublishing.com

Created and Designed
by Max Michaels
MAX DESIGN
MaxMichaels.info

On the Side:

GO JAX
JAX CONS
PIXELATED
JAX NERDS

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 1992-2018 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING