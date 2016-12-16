Movement Magazine

Walk on the Wild Side at Repticon Jacksonville!

admin December 16, 2016 GO Guide No Comments on Walk on the Wild Side at Repticon Jacksonville!
_MG_2947

Jacksonville FL – January 14 & 15, 2017Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Jacksonville with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.

_MG_3041_edit

 

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Jacksonville is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth.

To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently during both days of the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes.

This event, held at the Morocco Shrine, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.

The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased at http://repticon.com/florida/jacksonville/.

_MG_2994

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”
FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”
Mythmaker: The Interview With The Man Behind Jacksonville’s Newest Nightclub Experience
Mythmaker: The Interview With The Man Behind Jacksonville’s Newest Nightclub Experience
DAYS OF THE DEAD returns to the Atlanta for it’s 5th year
DAYS OF THE DEAD returns to the Atlanta for it’s 5th year
Salad Boys Share Video For “Dream Date”
Salad Boys Share Video For “Dream Date”

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • Tix went onsale today for BAYSIDE / SAY ANYTHING, Hot Rod Circuit at MAVERICKS LIVE May 23rd, did you get yours?... https://t.co/iCmZ0kc2MA
    5 hours ago
  • Don't forget CHRONIXX is at MAVERICKS LIVE on Friday April 14th, tickets are onsale now at this link... https://t.co/bDLJeWw9J8
    6 hours ago
  • POSITIVE MENTAL ATTITUDE, and Root of All bring the reggae vibes on Sunday to JACK RABBITS, tix at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT or club
    7 hours ago
  • Hip Hop and Hookah - A Funny Experience Raffle https://t.co/QhDkwU2tHW
    7 hours ago
  • check out BELLA'S BARTOK and THE LARK AND THE LOON at JACK RABBITS this Monday night, tickets at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT or club
    7 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING