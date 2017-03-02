Movement Magazine

Typoman – Collector’s Edition

admin March 2, 2017 Happy Joystick • Gaming No Comments on Typoman – Collector’s Edition
typoman
Slip into the role of a character made of letters, struggling to make your way through a dark and hostile world. Despite your small stature, you have a powerful gift: You can use words to alter your environment. So choose your words wisely. They can either be a blessing… or a curse!

Subscribe to IndieBox by March 18th to get the Collector’s Edition for Typoman.

More on Typoman: http://theindiebox.com/typoman

We make Collector’s Editions for amazing indie games every month: www.theindiebox.com

*Subscribe – http://theindiebox.com/sign-up

Gift Subscription – http://theindiebox.com/gift

*Regular subscriptions are reoccurring charges. Only “Gift” subscriptions are a one-time payment and do not auto-renew.

IndieBox is a subscription service that delivers collector’s edition versions of indie games to your door every month. Each IndieBox contains a high-quality indie game, retro-style box art, DRM-free disc, color manual, original soundtrack, and much much more.

IndieBox is about recreating that feeling, long before the internet, of buying a game. Before “unboxing videos” were even a thing, gamers got their information from magazines like GamePro & Nintendo Power. Going to the store and looking over the shelves of games was an experience. When you finally picked out a game, you jumped into the back seat of your parents’ car and tore into the box, examining all of the contents inside, and reading the game manual cover-to-cover. Before you even got a chance to play the game, you were excited because of the “pre-game” experience. We want to bring that back.

Get IndieBox: http://www.theindiebox.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/theindiebox
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/theindiebox
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/theindiebox

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

GAAM is only 50 days away!
GAAM is only 50 days away!
SIGUR RÓS DEBUT Óveður VIDEO, FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE 2013
SIGUR RÓS DEBUT Óveður VIDEO, FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE 2013

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • https://t.co/eyziGGgDSy
    5 hours ago
  • CITY AND COLOUR with guests GREYHOUNDS perform at MAVERICKS LIVE this Monday night, tix at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT
    13 hours ago
  • South Carolina's SONDERBLUE will be at JACK RABBITS on May 30th, for more info or tickets click this link... https://t.co/Sl8ZdEOcVq
    14 hours ago
  • JD EICHER & Steve Everett perform at JACK RABBITS on May 9th, tickets onsale here now... https://t.co/096p5gVHUW
    15 hours ago
  • North Carolina's GROOVE FETISH headline JACK RABBITS on April 11th, tickets at this link now... https://t.co/UfzN99QlgJ
    16 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING