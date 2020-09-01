Justin Warfield Steps Out From Behind The She Wants Revenge Mic As WARFIELD

JUNE 21, 2022 (Los Angeles, CA) — “To me, the song sounded like the ending credits for a film which had yet to be released,” says Justin Warfield about his debut single “Everything To Me” which is released Friday, June 17, 2022 via Downwrite. One of the main creative driving forces of iconic post-punk band She Wants Revenge, Warfield is releasing this track under his new solo outing WARFIELD. A fascinating blend of electro-rock with splashes of post-punk shimmer, “Everything To Me” is propulsive and cinematic. It’s an epic statement that is not only perfect for the closing of a film as Warfield suggests, but also a refreshingly exciting beginning for this new outlet that caters to his own creative output.



The origin of the song is equally as surprising and intriguing. While She Wants Revenge went through a round of “future uncertain” statuses, Warfield explored other areas of interests, which included securing a job as VP of A&R for Downwrite, a creator economy platform which allows fans, companies, and content creators to commission original songs from artists. While he connected different artists to their fans and clients to create on-demand songs, he was approached by someone who wanted him to write a song. “A husband reached out to me, asking if I could write a song for his wife for their 25th anniversary,” he recalls. “He told me they were hardcore fans of She Wants Revenge and had seen me play live many times. As I was one of her favorite singers, he wanted her to have a bespoke, custom made song just for their special day. It sounded like fun and they seemed great, so I accepted the commission. His wife got something incredibly special for her anniversary, I came up with a song I’m dying to play live, and because of the terms of Downwrite, the husband now gets a percentage of royalties from a song he had no idea would end up being a part of my catalog. Pretty amazing.”



After working on the song and wrapping it up for the excited husband, Warfield took a second glance at the song and realized it was the catalyst that could launch WARFIELD. “As soon as I sang it, I knew I was going to release it as my next single,” he says. “It was undeniably hooky, fun, and sonically had characteristics which felt reminiscent of my work in She Wants Revenge, but wasn’t too far removed from my solo material. Really, it’s like the perfect bridge.”



What started as a personalized wedding gift became his debut single. “It turned out to have a life of its own,” he smiles. “They say you never know where your next hit is going to come from, and in this case, you never know ‘who’ it’s going to come from.”