Movement Magazine

VNV NATION’s NOIRE Is The Future!

admin October 12, 2018

Legendary electronic act VNV Nation is proud to release their latest opus / highly-anticipated 10th studio album – NOIRE.  The album is out October 12th via Metropolis Records, the day VNV embarks on a world tour, which kicks off in North America on November 16, 2018. VNV’s creative-force, Dublin-born Ronan Harris, describes “Noire” as a “dark and intense energy that doesn’t hold back.”  Early media has called the album “Cinematic” and “Majestic.”

The band’s first official video for “When Is The Future?” was released via the band’s social media on October 8, 2018.  In the first 72 hours it had been live, the video garnered over 177,000 views via Youtube and Facebook.  The clip takes us on a tour of Tokyo, following Harris throughout the city, the mood matching the dramatic soundtrack.

Hamburg, Germany-based VNV Nation is known for unforgettable, energetic and inspiring live performances. The live-show promises more to fans than seen before, presenting “Noire” alongside fan favourites and rarities. Special appearances from Berlin synthpop artist De/Vision and Cologne’s dark, new-wave upstarts, Holygram.

“VNV” stands for “Victory Not Vengeance”, espousing the artist’s core message that, “One should strive to achieve, not sit in bitter regret.” The sound blends poetic and thought-provoking lyrics and emotive music, ranging from electronic beats, alternative anthems and haunting ballads, to post-classical. Over its career, VNV Nation’s success has continued to grow. Its last 3 albums charted top 10 in Germany, and its last album Resonance achieved top 5 Billboard Chart positions in the US.

TOUR DATES:

Fri/Nov-16 Austin, TX Barracuda
Sat/Nov-17 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Mon/Nov-19 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Tue/Nov-20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Wed/Nov-21 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Fri/Nov-23 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Sat/Nov-24 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Sun/Nov-25 Boston, MA Royale
Tue/Nov-27 Montreal, QC Corona Theater
Wed/Nov-28 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Fri/Nov-30 Detroit, MI St. Andrews
Sat/Dec-01 Chicago, IL The Metro
Sun/Dec-02 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater
Tue/Dec-04 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater
Wed/Dec-05 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro
Fri/Dec-07 Seattle, WA Neptune
Sat/Dec-08 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Sun/Dec-09 Vancouver, BC Imperial Theatre
Wed/Dec-12 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
Thu/Dec-13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Fri/Dec-14 Phoenix, AZ Marquee
Sat/Dec-15 Las Vegas, NV Backstage

 

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

MOVEMENT EVENTS:

25 YEARS IN INK

All web/print contents are copyright ©1992-2018 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their named respective owners.

THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT PUBLISHING.

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpublishing.com

Created and Designed
by Max Michaels
MAX DESIGN
MaxMichaels.info

On the Side:

GO JAX
JAX CONS
PIXELATED
JAX NERDS

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 1992-2018 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING