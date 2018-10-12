VNV NATION’s NOIRE Is The Future!

Legendary electronic act VNV Nation is proud to release their latest opus / highly-anticipated 10th studio album – NOIRE. The album is out October 12th via Metropolis Records, the day VNV embarks on a world tour, which kicks off in North America on November 16, 2018. VNV’s creative-force, Dublin-born Ronan Harris, describes “Noire” as a “dark and intense energy that doesn’t hold back.” Early media has called the album “Cinematic” and “Majestic.”

The band’s first official video for “When Is The Future?” was released via the band’s social media on October 8, 2018. In the first 72 hours it had been live, the video garnered over 177,000 views via Youtube and Facebook. The clip takes us on a tour of Tokyo, following Harris throughout the city, the mood matching the dramatic soundtrack.

Hamburg, Germany-based VNV Nation is known for unforgettable, energetic and inspiring live performances. The live-show promises more to fans than seen before, presenting “Noire” alongside fan favourites and rarities. Special appearances from Berlin synthpop artist De/Vision and Cologne’s dark, new-wave upstarts, Holygram.

“VNV” stands for “Victory Not Vengeance”, espousing the artist’s core message that, “One should strive to achieve, not sit in bitter regret.” The sound blends poetic and thought-provoking lyrics and emotive music, ranging from electronic beats, alternative anthems and haunting ballads, to post-classical. Over its career, VNV Nation’s success has continued to grow. Its last 3 albums charted top 10 in Germany, and its last album Resonance achieved top 5 Billboard Chart positions in the US.

TOUR DATES:

Fri/Nov-16 Austin, TX Barracuda

Sat/Nov-17 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Mon/Nov-19 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Tue/Nov-20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Wed/Nov-21 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Fri/Nov-23 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sat/Nov-24 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Sun/Nov-25 Boston, MA Royale

Tue/Nov-27 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

Wed/Nov-28 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Fri/Nov-30 Detroit, MI St. Andrews

Sat/Dec-01 Chicago, IL The Metro

Sun/Dec-02 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater

Tue/Dec-04 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

Wed/Dec-05 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro

Fri/Dec-07 Seattle, WA Neptune

Sat/Dec-08 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Sun/Dec-09 Vancouver, BC Imperial Theatre

Wed/Dec-12 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

Thu/Dec-13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Fri/Dec-14 Phoenix, AZ Marquee

Sat/Dec-15 Las Vegas, NV Backstage