Collective Con 2017

CollectiveCon2017_DigitalBillboard_Sm

Collective Con returns on March 24th-26th, 2017 at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meet some of your favorite stars! Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven on Stranger Things), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers on Stranger Things, voice of Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie) , Graham McTavish (Dwalin in The Hobbit Trilogy), Jessica Lucas (Tabitha Galavan in Gotham)Margot Kidder (Lois Lane in Superman: The Movie) and the last minute addition of Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC and Chip Skylark on The Fairly OddParents) will all be in attendance.

You can also meet famous voice actors such as Johnny Yong BoschKari Wahlgren, and more. A few of the amazing  and world renown artists present will be Mitsuhiro Arita, Clay and Seth Mann, plus popular cosplayers Jenifer AnnDanielle DeNicolaHaiden HazardTayrex Cosplay and MANY others!


Let’s not forget about The Real Elite Four challenge going on the entire weekend and the Pokémon Sun & Moon tournament they will be hosting. Do you have what it takes? Start training your teams now!Vendors, Artists, Prop Exhibits, Panels, Video Game Tournaments, Table Top Tournaments, Cosplay Contests, Music, Official After Party and more! You are not going to want to miss out on this weekend of fun.
 

We are very excited to announce that Friday, March 24th, will be our official Anime Day!

There will be Anime Panels with Guests, Fan Panels, Fan Events, Anime Film showings, and moreAniplex USA is sponsoring this event with prizes. These will be announced Soon.

Hotels are now available and going fast! At only $104/night, it’s a really great deal, so reserve your room today!
https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/Book/CollectiveCon

To view the current guest list, site maps, schedules, and to purchase tickets for the March 24-26, Collective Con, please visit:
www.CollectiveCon.com

Plan on attending? RSVP on our event page.
https://www.facebook.com/events/306073256411832/

 

