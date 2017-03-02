GEEK OUT WITH FELICIA DAY IN ORLANDO!

FELICIA DAY, Co-Founder of Geek & Sundry and star of THE GUILD, SUPERNATURAL, and DR.HORRIBLE’S SING-ALONG BLOG is coming to ORLANDO!

Felicia Day is the star, writer, and producer of the original web series The Guild, and Executive Producer of Co-optitude, LARPs, TableTop and other shows of the Geek & Sundry channel on YouTube.

She also wrote and starred in the Dragon Age web series Dragon Age: Redemption. On TV, she has played Vi in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dr. Holly Marten in Eureka, and had a recurring role as Charlie Bradbury on Supernatural.

GUEST INFORMATION: http://megaconorlando.com/guests/felicia-day/