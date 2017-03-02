Movement Magazine

GEEK OUT WITH FELICIA DAY IN ORLANDO!

admin March 2, 2017 Nerd News No Comments on GEEK OUT WITH FELICIA DAY IN ORLANDO!
Fday

FELICIA DAY, Co-Founder of Geek & Sundry and star of THE GUILD, SUPERNATURAL, and DR.HORRIBLE’S SING-ALONG BLOG is coming to ORLANDO!

Felicia Day is the star, writer, and producer of the original web series The Guild, and Executive Producer of Co-optitude, LARPs, TableTop and other shows of the Geek & Sundry channel on YouTube.

She also wrote and starred in the Dragon Age web series Dragon Age: Redemption. On TV, she has played Vi in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dr. Holly Marten in Eureka, and had a recurring role as Charlie Bradbury on Supernatural.

GUEST INFORMATION: http://megaconorlando.com/guests/felicia-day/

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

THE DARK SIDE OF THE FORCE WILL BE STRONG IN ORLANDO
THE DARK SIDE OF THE FORCE WILL BE STRONG IN ORLANDO
FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”
FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”
RÖYKSOPP NEW SINGLE
RÖYKSOPP NEW SINGLE
The Faint Tour Dates and New Single!
The Faint Tour Dates and New Single!

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • https://t.co/eyziGGgDSy
    5 hours ago
  • CITY AND COLOUR with guests GREYHOUNDS perform at MAVERICKS LIVE this Monday night, tix at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT
    13 hours ago
  • South Carolina's SONDERBLUE will be at JACK RABBITS on May 30th, for more info or tickets click this link... https://t.co/Sl8ZdEOcVq
    14 hours ago
  • JD EICHER & Steve Everett perform at JACK RABBITS on May 9th, tickets onsale here now... https://t.co/096p5gVHUW
    15 hours ago
  • North Carolina's GROOVE FETISH headline JACK RABBITS on April 11th, tickets at this link now... https://t.co/UfzN99QlgJ
    16 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING