30th Anniversary of Invisible Records Gets Off to a Great Start

admin July 15, 2018

If you’re a fan of Pigface, vinyl, or Trent Reznor, the Pigface album Gub has been reissued on glow-in-the-dark vinyl through my label invisible records, signed and numbered, available here:

https://martinatkins.bigcartel.com/product/pigface-gub-reissue-glow-in-the-dark-double-vinyl

for 25% off with the code: SMART.

After 25 years the album has been lovingly remastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Yes, Sepultura, Halford, and many more), and packaged in a hand-screenprinted, gatefold sleeve.

#invisible #gub

