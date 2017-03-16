311: Return With New Album ‘Mosaic’ and tour …

311, MULTI-PLATINUM ROCK BAND, TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM ‘ MOSAIC ‘ OUT SUMMER 2017 ON BMG

FIRST SINGLE “ TOO MUCH TO THINK “ LISTEN NOW (here)

SUMMER TOUR, GROUP ANNOUNCES 40-SHOW NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER 2017 TOUR WITH TICKETS GOING ON SALE MARCH 18

311 are set to return with their 12th studio album titled MOSAIC , due out worldwide summer 2017 on BMG. The multi-platinum band’s first single “Too Much To Think” premiered at Alternative radio on Friday, March 10. Watch the lyric video for the song (here) and the group will launch a 40-show North American summer tour on June 22 in Cleveland. The new album MOSAIC is available to pre-order now at www.pledgemusic.com/ThreeEleven . Tour pre-sale tickets and VIP bundles start to go on sale March 14. Tour info at www.311.com/shows.

The 17-song MOSIAC was produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, etc.) and Scotch Ralston (who produced 311’s iconic Transistor , Soundsystem and Stereolithic albums). With MOSAIC , 311 are approaching their 10th consecutive Top 10 album debut on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

311 will hit the road summer 2017 for an eight-week headlining tour of North America. Marking the group’s 18th consecutive summer headlining the U.S, the outing features special guests New Politics plus The Skints / Passafire (on select shows). 311 will also make headline appearances at several festivals and radio events. *The full tour itinerary (June 22-Aug 20) is listed below and at: http://www.311.com/shows.

Why is the album titled MOSAIC ?

NICK HEXUM (singer/guitarist): “We wanted a title that pointed to our collective nature. Something that referred to the eclectic style of our music and the bond between the band members and our fans-and this title really captures that.”

CHAD SEXTON (drums): “We wanted to include our fans in the concept of this record. We have a very symbiotic relationship with our fans that see us year after year. We wanted to find a word or phrase that would describe our fan base, our band and our music and to tie it all into a concept that could be presented in the album artwork as well. Where we landed was perfect….MOSAIC. As one definition states: “a combination of diverse elements forming a more or less coherent whole.” We feel this word can accurately describe our band, music and our fan base together. For us, it’s still a celebration. For the simple fact that if people have different sets of ideas and opinions, likes and dislikes, and are able to get along and come together over the one bond they share (music) – there is no satisfaction like the joy experienced when this happens. It’s a celebration over the triumph of our differences and it’s the main concept we’ve been presenting throughout our entire 27 year journey-UNITY.”

How would you describe the album’s overall sound?

NICK HEXUM: “A menagerie of styles created by five friends and our extended musical family at our best! Innovation, fun, chops, and heart.”

P-NUT (bass), adds “Fresh, Hard and Satisfying… Future-rock at our best… We’ll always be forward-thinking and flipping the script on ourselves.”

HEXUM continues, “The key word for this set of tunes is innovation. We went in some new directions, which will surprise people. Music is a never-ending journey. I’m always proud of how diverse the styles are that we include in our music. MOSAIC is our most adventurous collection yet. Some of our highest energy jams ever. Funky grooves, dub riddims, party anthems, heartfelt sincerity, it’s all in there. I think the dynamics are the newest feature. Having builds inspired by very modern music raises the intensity to new heights.”

The cover artwork for your new album MOSAIC is made up of thousands of photos submitted byfans?

NICK HEXUM: “The MOSAIC cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311-band & fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Why 17 songs on MOSAIC ?

CHAD SEXTON: “We know the trend these days is to release shorter albums or even just singles-but this album is dedicated to our longtime fans and we wanted to give them everything. The album is 17 songs that we’re really proud of-and that really capture the musical range of 311. While we’ve been mixing the album there have been several moments that reminded me of Transistor (311’s seminal 4th album). MOSAIC definitely takes some steps forward into more modern territory, but there are distinct reminders of where we come from in the songs.Something about blending an older 311 style with a newer 311 style is really exciting to us and I think it will be for the fans too.”

Catch 311 on tour this summer in the following cities:

DATE LOCATION VENUE THU 6/22 Cleveland, OH Hard Rock Live SAT 6/24 Montebello, Quebec Amnesia Rockfest SUN 6/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore WED 6/28 Columbus, OH Express Live THU 6/29 St. Louis, MO Pageant Theatre FRI 6/30 Lincoln, NE Lincoln on the Streets Party SUN 7/2 Chicago, IL Northerly Island Pavilion MON 7/3 Kansas City, MO Crossroads TUE 7/4 Indianapolis, IN Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza THU 7/6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE FRI 7/7 Hampton Beach, NH HB Casino SAT 7/8 Portland, ME Maine State Pier MON 7/10 Buffalo, NY Artpark TUE 7/11 New York City, NY Hammerstein Ballroom FRI 7/14 Long Island, NY Great South Bay Music Festival SAT 7/15 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage SUN 7/16 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion WED 7/19 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook After Hours FRI 7/21 Philadelphia, PA Penns Landing at Festival Pier SAT 7/22 Hartford, CT CT Convention Center MON 7/24 Washington, D.C. Fillmore Silver Spring TUE 7/25 Washington, D.C. Fillmore Silver Spring WED 7/26 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheater FRI 7/28 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle SAT 7/29 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle SUN 7/30 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues TUE 8/1 Boca Raton, FL Sunset Cove Amphitheater WED 8/2 St Augustine, FL St Augustine Amphitheater FRI 8/4 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Amphitheater SAT 8/5 Houston, TX Revention Music Center SUN 8/6 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amp TUE 8/8 TBA, TX TBA THU 8/10 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino FRI 8/11 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion SAT 8/12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater MON 8/14 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House TUE 8/15 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater WED 8/16 San Jose, CA City National Civic FRI 8/18 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Beach SAT 8/19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium SUN 8/20 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union OAT FRI 9/1 Virginia Beach, VA American Music Festival

www.311.com

https://www.facebook.com/official311

https://twitter.com/311?lang=en

https://www.instagram.com/311/?hl=en