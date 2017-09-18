MOVEMENT Tweets

Björk—The Gate
Watch the video HERE
Björk today releases the music video for “The Gate”—the first single from her forthcoming ninth studio album. Watch the video HERE, and share it HERE.
“The Gate” is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way,” Björk says of the song. “Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love—but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”
The video was directed by long-time collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang, with creative direction by Björk, Alessandro Michele and James Merry.
Some fans were able to see the music video early in a London Fashion Week installation by NOWNESS that took place over the weekend.
“The Gate” is available digitally via One Little Indian now, and on limited edition 12” vinyl on September 22.
the gate
my healed chestwound
transformed into a gate
where i receive love from
where i give love from
and i
care for you
i care for you
split into many parts
splattered light beams into prisms
that will reunite
if you
care for me
and then ill care for you
didnt used to be so needy
just more broken than normal
proud self sufficiency
my silhouette is oval
it is a gate
i can
care for you from
i care for you
you care for me
Credits:
Directed by Andrew Huang at Strangelove
Creative Direction by Björk, Alessandro Michele and James Merry
Dress by Gucci
Headpiece by James Merry
Make-up by Andrew Gallimore
Hair by Björk and Johnny Stuntz