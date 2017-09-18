MOVEMENT Tweets

Björk—The Gate

Watch the video HERE

The Gate”—the first single from her forthcoming ninth studio album. Watch the video Björk today releases the music video for “”—the first single from her forthcoming ninth studio album. Watch the video HERE , and share it HERE

“The Gate” is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way,” Björk says of the song. “Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love­—but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

The video was directed by long-time collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang, with creative direction by Björk, Alessandro Michele and James Merry.

Some fans were able to see the music video early in a London Fashion Week installation by NOWNESS that took place over the weekend.

“The Gate” is available digitally via One Little Indian now, and on limited edition 12” vinyl on September 22.

the gate

my healed chestwound

transformed into a gate

where i receive love from

where i give love from

and i

care for you

i care for you

split into many parts

splattered light beams into prisms

that will reunite

if you

care for me

and then ill care for you

didnt used to be so needy

just more broken than normal

proud self sufficiency

my silhouette is oval

it is a gate

i can

care for you from

i care for you

you care for me

Credits:

Directed by Andrew Huang at Strangelove

Creative Direction by Björk, Alessandro Michele and James Merry

Dress by Gucci

Headpiece by James Merry

Make-up by Andrew Gallimore

Hair by Björk and Johnny Stuntz