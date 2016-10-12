DEE JAY SILVER Friday, October 14 Maverick’s

Groundbreaking DJ/remixer/producer DEE JAY SILVER —the first artist in his realm to be signed to a major Nashville record label, RCA Nashville/Sony Music—is coming to JACKSONVILLE on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 to perform a headlining set at MAVERIC K’S.

The open-format performer, who has thrilled millions for the past 15 years with his unique ability to blend all types of music from hip-hop and rock to house and country for crowds of all sizes, released his first original single “Just Got Paid” on July 15 via iTunes and across all streaming platforms. The infectious ode to the weekend–hailed as “the perfect summer jam” by WhiskeyRiff.com–features vocals from indie singer-songwriter Austin Webb, who co-wrote the song with SILVER in their adopted hometown of Nashville. The rhythmic country song also represents another innovation as DEE JAY SILVER is the first DJ to release an original single in the country format, similar to the likes of Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Tiesto and many of EDM’s top acts who crossed over from remixes and mash-ups to releasing original tracks with vocalists.

Download “Just Got Paid” on iTunes HERE.

Stream “Just Got Paid” on the following platforms: Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

“Just Got Paid” first debuted to tens of thousands of fans during SILVER’s sets at Chicago’s Country LakeShake Festival June 17-19. The single made its radio debut June 25 on SiriusXM’s The Highway as a featured track on their “On The Horizon” new music and artist discovery show, hosted by Buzz Brainard, where it’s been played every week since. “Just Got Paid” has also been featured on SILVER’s own nationally syndicated country radio show “The Country Club with Dee Jay Silver.” The weekly show–heard on almost 80 stations on Friday and Saturday nights, including some of the leading country and iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the U.S.–features up-tempo mixes and mash-ups of hits from country music’s biggest stars and newcomers, with an infusion of unique rhythms as well as tracks from other genres.

DEE JAY SILVER recently released the official music video for the single. The feel-good video–directed by SILVER and Ryan Schmidt–captures the essence of SILVER‘s live sets with footage from some of the biggest country music festivals in the U.S. that he’s performed at, including the Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, MI, Watershed Music Festival in George, WA, Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and LakeShake Country Music Festival in Chicago. Watch the video for “Just Got Paid” featuring Austin Webb on VEVO HERE.

“I wanted to capture the excitement and the feel of the crowd and the energy of the festival,” shares SILVER about the video. “This song is all about good times, with good friends, and living free…enjoying your time off for the weekend. You work all week for someone else, the premise of this video is to enjoy and celebrate the good times you’ve worked all week for!” SILVER adds, “I always want to make sure the crowd builds up with me…and push the energy level as high as I can before Jason Aldean takes the stage to close the night out! Not a better feeling than when 40,000 people at Faster Horses are singing at the top of their lungs with their hands in the air. That’s what this video is about!”

“Just Got Paid” has been receiving critical praise since it’s release, with MusicRow ’s Robert Oermann describing the song as, “funky, slinky and groove-soaked. A relaxing, mid-tempo ditty, tailor made for after-work Fridays” (8/19/16) and Billy Dukes from Taste Of Country adding, “the veteran proves he has a finger on the pulse of the country community…guitar and drums dominate this summer afternoon delight, remarkable for its humble production and airy arrangement” (8/22/16). Additionally, Brittany Vance from CMChatLive.com said, “It’s an upbeat track celebrating the weekend and all of its rambunctiousness. ‘Just Got Paid’ blends together EDM mixes with country lyrics. It has a mainstream sound that makes it a perfect match for country radio, but it’s also edgy enough to be accepted by those in the hick hop community as well…it portrays a fun message while also promoting the party lifestyle that we as country fans love. It’s a good-time anthem and an ode to Friday’s…Between Webb’s spot on vocals and Silver’s celebrated mixing skills, ‘Just Got Paid’ has all the right components to be a hit” (7/14/16).