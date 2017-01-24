Movement Magazine

DURAN DURAN ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL U.S. AND SOUTH AMERICAN DATES

admin January 24, 2017 theNEWS No Comments on DURAN DURAN ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL U.S. AND SOUTH AMERICAN DATES
b652e6df-f25c-42fd-8ea7-65dd89e1bb80
 DURAN DURAN ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL U.S. AND
SOUTH AMERICAN DATES ON 2017 SPRING TOUR
 
TICKETS ON SALE THIS WEEK AT WWW.DURANDURAN.COM 
January 24th, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – Duran Duran has announced additional dates for their Spring 2017 World Tour, in support of their current album Paper Gods. The new U.S. and South American dates include shows in Texas, Florida, Georgia and Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27 at www.duranduran.com.

Duran Duran VIP Fan Community members will have access to tickets before the general public. Members should login and visit the Presale page for details at http://www.duranduranmusic.com.

Duran Duran rang in 2017 playing to a sold-out audience at the brand new Washington, DC-area venue The Theater at MGM National Harbor. As previously announced, the multi-platinum band will travel to South America to perform alongside additional superstar artists The Weeknd and Metallica at the Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. They will also play a headline show in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. These dates will mark the band’s first shows in this part of the world since 2012, and the very first in this market in support of Paper Gods. Tickets for Lollapalooza are on sale now, with info and links on www.duranduran.com.

Paper Gods was released in September 2015 and entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 10, earning the iconic British band their highest charting album in 22 years. Produced by Grammy Award-winners Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson, along with Mr Hudson and Josh Blair, the band’s 14th studio album features collaborations with Janelle Monáe, John Frusciante, Kiesza, Jonas Bjerre (of Mew), and Lindsay Lohan.

Duran Duran’s latest release is a very special, limited-edition, deluxe vinyl box set of Paper Gods featuring previously unreleased material from the album recording sessions and brand new remixes of the single “Last Night In The City.” Visit The Vinyl Factory’s website (http://thevinylfactory.com) for more details and purchase information.

Duran Duran’s upcoming tour dates are as follows. Newly announced shows are in bold.
03/17   Palm Spring, CA                       Agua Caliente
03/18   Palm Springs, CA                     Agua Caliente
03/21  Dallas, TX                                  Music Hall at Fair Park
03/22  Houston, TX                             Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
03/26   Sao Paolo, Brazil                     Lollapalooza Brazil
03/29   Belo Horizonte, Brazil            Belo Horizonte Hall
04/01   Buenos Aires, Argentina       Lollapalooza Argentina
04/02   Santiago, Chile                       Lollapalooza Chile
04/05 Hollywood, FL                         Seminole Hard Rock Casino
04/08 Atlanta, GA                              Chastain Park
http://www.duranduran.com

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”
FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”
KORN comes to Jacksonville, FL!
KORN comes to Jacksonville, FL!
THE DAMNED 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
THE DAMNED 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
DIE ANTWOORD RELEASE NEW TRACK
DIE ANTWOORD RELEASE NEW TRACK

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • Don't Miss TALKING DREADS w/Mystic Dino & Prime Trees this Saturday night, tickets at this link... https://t.co/2mh6QQqiFP
    52 minutes ago
  • THE DOG APOLLO/HARAKIRI/Canopy Hill, & Denver perform on Friday at JACK RABBITS, tix at this link... https://t.co/9TT3tVZqaO
    1 hour ago
  • in 4 months see MAYDAY PARADE, Knuckle Puck, & Milestones at MAVERICKS LIVE May 24th, tickets at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT
    2 hours ago
  • REED MATHIS & ELECTRIC BEETHOVEN and LUCKY COSTELLO play at JACK RABBITS on Thursday night, tix here now... https://t.co/nAzBcWE27s
    3 hours ago
  • Night time, eating Capt Crunch, and talking to a guy dressed like a dragon. #adulting #piff https://t.co/ipx6RNnmyx
    15 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING