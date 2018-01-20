ERASURE New Album and Tour

ERASURE (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced a collaboration with Echo Collective, the Brussels-based collective of post-classical musicians best known for their ongoing collaborative work with A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Johann Johannsson, Dustin O’Halloran and Stars of the Lid. The collaboration sees the entirety of Erasure’s latest album, World Be Gone, given a post-classical rework. World Beyond was recorded over ten days by Andy Bell and seven performers from Echo Collective: Margaret Hermant (violin, harp), Neil Leiter (viola), Thomas Engelen (cello), Jaroslaw Mroz (double bass), Gary De Cart (piano) and Antoine Dandoy (vibraphone, glockenspiel). Those who pre-order World Beyond via Pledge or Lexer will have exclusive early access to tickets for the expansive North American tour dates listed below. Preorder World Beyond via Pledge here and Lexer here. Watch a short film filmed during the recording sessions at Jet Studio in Brussels here. The album was produced by Echo Collective, mixed by Gareth Jones and arranged by Echo Collective’s Gary De Cart, Margaret Hermant and Neil Leiter. Neil Leiter from Echo Collective explains, “The process of this project was really deconstruction and re-purposing. We started by listening to each track layer by layer, and then, using the layers that inspired us or we found essential, we reconstructed the tracks instrumentally. Each of the instruments in the band setup were chosen for their inherent capacities and roles. Often choosing which layer to put with each instrument was a question of matching roles and colors. By stripping so much away, we were able to find a new space for Andy to fill. The text of the songs became much more important in the overall construction of the songs, and Andy was free to explore more dynamics and vocal range.”

Photo: Quentin Devillers The tracks featured on World Beyond show award-winning songwriters Vince Clarke and Andy Bell in a more reflective mood, giving the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination. This new collaboration gives a new dimension to the tracks – including fan-favorites “Still It’s Not Over”, which tackles the LGBT rights movement post-Stonewall, and “Lousy Some Of Nothing”, a ballad for our post-truth age – but the band’s optimism about the future remains clear and bright. Andy Bell explains: “…the reinterpretations have brought such enormous context to the songs, it has created a new place for them.” The original idea for the album developed from Vince Clarke, who initially suggested that a single from World Be Gone could be given an orchestral reinterpretation, but as the idea expanded and took shape, he spoke at length to Echo Collective ahead of the recording. “It was great to talk through ideas with Echo Collective and then see how their arrangements took shape. The collaboration has given elements of the album a whole new feel and Andy’s vocals remain as powerful and uplifting as ever,” says Clarke. The collaboration is a natural progression from 1987’s The Two Ring Circus, a companion EP for the band’s second album, The Circus, which included several orchestral interpretations. Erasure embark on a headline tour through Europe in January 2018 with support from Bright Light Bright Light before heading across the Atlantic for a massive North and South American tour – full details below. For ticket details, visit http://po.st/ErasureLive. ERASURE 2018 WORLD TOUR

January 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia (SOLD OUT)

January 30 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia (SOLD OUT)

January 31 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia (SOLD OUT)

March 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

