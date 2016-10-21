FIT FOR RIVALS Release New Music Video for “Novocain”

Watch Now via Loudwire

FIT FOR RIVALS are irrefutably the freshest face in modern rock music, fronted by a bold voice that doesn’t quit. Press play and instantly frontwoman Renee Phoenix knocks you off your feet. Upon hearing their inimitable sound, you’ll know that you’re hearing something undeniably impassioned and unique. While FIT FOR RIVALS may be a new name for some, an army of underground fans eagerly awaited the September 2016 release of the band’s first full-length album in seven years, entitled Freak Machine ( iTunes | Amazon ).

Freak Machine was produced by Gavin Brown (Metric, Lady Gaga, Billy Talent), who during the recording session, also recorded tracks that appeared on the band’s 2015 EP, Sugar. The new record calls upon influences as varied as The Zombies, Massive Attack, Beck and The Foo Fighters, and builds upon the foundation laid with previous works – showcasing a natural evolution of a band destined to claim their spot among a pantheon of legends, including the Runaways, Blondie, Hayley Williams and beyond.

Freak Machine out and impacting the masses now, the band is pleased to reveal their brand new, immensely energetic music video for the new single "Novocain". Watch it now, exclusively via Loudwire: http://loudwire.com/fit-for-rivals-novocain-exclusive-video-premiere/

“‘Novocain’ is the first single from our new album Freak Machine. It’s about not caring or wanting to fit into society’s expectations of you,” states vital FIT FOR RIVALS frontwoman Renee Phoenix. “We shot the video in northern Florida in an abandoned warehouse and were almost arrested doing so! It’s one of my favorite tracks from the album and I’m so happy to share this with you all.”

Not fitting into societal expectations is something Renee Phoenix is familiar with, as personally described in her 2014 After Ellen op-ed about not only experiencing the double-edged sword of making it as a female in a male-dominated industry, but aiming to stand out among the overly-sexualized frontwoman competition she faced as an out lesbian who never wanted to use her sexuality as a propellant. Renee’s goal was to always focus on the music. The After Ellen piece is a great introduction to the world and mind of Renee Phoenix that any new listener of FIT FOR RIVALS should read: http://www.afterellen.com/people/232261-how-to-be-a-lesbian-frontwoman-in-rock-music-without-losing-your-identity

Formed by Phoenix Thomas Amason (former guitar player for Red Jumpsuit Apparatus) in 2008, FIT FOR RIVALS is fueled by the rhythm section of Dorman Panfoeder (drums) and Eli Clark (bass, backing vocals), and driven by the addition of Rufino Lomboy (lead guitar) and of course, power vocalist Renee Phoenix. The five-piece broke onto the scene in 2009 with the release of their debut album, Steady Damage, offering a unique musical concoction combining elements of rock, screamo, pop, punk and even some electronic flavors that immediately resonated with fans of Paramore, Against Me, The Faint, Queens of the Stone Age and others.

In the time since the band self-released Steady Damage, FIT FOR RIVALS have reaped a massive social media following – primarily based on the successful releases of their music videos for “Damage”, “Freak Machine” and “Crash” – which have garnered over 40 million total views. In addition, the band’s Facebook, Spotify and Instagram accounts have gathered a staggering 400,000 followers combined.

Leading the charge by touring nationwide and performing at multiple major North American music festivals including Summerfest and Loudwire Music Festival, FIT FOR RIVALS have shared the stage with notable acts such as 3 Doors Down, Halestorm, Flyleaf, Icon for Hire, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hoobastank, Candlebox, Go Radio and Framing Hanley.

Stay tuned for more from FIT FOR RIVALS, coming this fall!

