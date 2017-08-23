JOHN CARPENTER ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM

ANTHOLOGY: MOVIE THEMES 1974-1998, SHARES NEW NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES FOR THE FALL

ALBUM COLLECTS NEW RECORDINGS OF HIS MOST FAMOUS WORKS, COMING OCTOBER 20 ON SACRED BONES

LISTEN TO “IN THE MOUTH OF MADNESS” HERE:

John Carpenter has announced Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, a collection of 13 of his classic movie themes newly recorded with the collaborators that worked on his Lost Themes studio albums and subsequent tours: his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies. Set for release on October 20 via Sacred Bones, Anthology… is a near-comprehensive survey of John Carpenter’s greatest themes, from his very first movie (the no-budget sci-fi film Dark Star) to 1998’s supernatural Western, Vampires. Those sit alongside the driving, Led Zeppelin-influenced Assault on Precinct 13 theme, Halloween‘s iconic 5/4 piano riff, and the eerie synth work of The Fog. Carpenter and his band also cover Ennio Morricone‘s bleak, minimalist theme for The Thing. “I asked Morricone to please compose something with a very few notes,” Carpenter says. “And brilliantly, he did.”

To accompany the announcement, Carpenter has shared the theme from 1994’s “In The Mouth of Madness“. Reminiscing on the original composition he states,”I worked on the soundtrack for In the Mouth of Madness with Jim Lang. We never came up with a great main title theme. In a rented house on Woodrow Wilson (my house was being remodeled), I came up with a heavy metal theme inspired by Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” My friend Dave Davies played lead guitar, and now, over 20 years later, his son Daniel is playing the lead. One of my favorite themes.”

John Carpenter is a legend. As the director and composer behind dozens of classic movies, Carpenter has established a reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, as well as one of its most influential musicians. The minimal, synthesizer-driven themes to films like Halloween, Escape From New York, and Assault on Precinct 13 are as indelible as their images, and their timelessness was evident as Carpenter performed them live in a string of internationally sold-out concert dates in 2016.

Anthology's October 20 release, Carpenter will return to the road, playing both classic movie themes and material from his two Lost Themes albums. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10:00am local time, including special VIP packages that include meet and greets with John Carpenter and exclusive merchandise (for more details check www.theofficialjohncarpenter.com ). The performances will once again affirm the power of the Horror Master's brilliant work as a composer and musician, and undoubtedly send audiences rushing home to their DVD libraries to dive yet again into the most rewarding filmography in genre cinema.

In addition to CD, black LP and digital version, ‘Anthology…’ will be available on the following limited edition color vinyl formats:

– DELUXE LP w/ 7″ – “CHRISTINE RED” – 3000 units (exclusively available in stores outside of the US)

– DELUXE LP w/ 7″ – “THE FOG OVER ANTONIO BAY” – 2000 units (exclusively available in US stores)

– COLOUR LP – “ANTI-GOD GREEN” – 500 units (exclusively available through Sacred Bones mail-order)

– DELUXE LP w/ 7″ – “HALLOWEEN ORANGE” – 500 units (exclusively available via Sacred Bones mail-order)

– DELUXE LP w/ 7″ – “DARK STAR DEEP SPACE” – 500 units (exclusively available on tour)

‘Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998′ track list:

1. In the Mouth of Madness

2. Assault on Precinct 13

3. The Fog

4. Prince of Darkness

5. Santiago (Vampires)

6. Escape From New York

7. Halloween

8. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)

9. They Live

10. The Thing

11. Starman

12. Dark Star

13. Christine

JOHN CARPENTER US TOUR DATES

10/29/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

10/31/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/2/17 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

11/4/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/5/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/7/17 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

11/9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/10/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/13/17 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/15/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/18/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

11/19/17 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre

