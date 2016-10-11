Movement Magazine

KORN comes to Jacksonville, FL!

admin October 11, 2016 theNEWS No Comments on KORN comes to Jacksonville, FL!
Korn
KORN brings the “NOCTURNAL UNDERGROUND TOUR” tour to Jacksonville, FL this Wednesday October 12th, 2016 where they will share co-headlining duties with Breaking Benjamin and will be joined by special guests Motionless In White and Silver Snakes.  Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
It’s no secret KORN have been hunkered down in the studio working on a new album, as Brian “Head” Welch told Billboard earlier this year, “We’re focusing on guitars and spending a lot of time on them.  It sounds really good, and I think it’s going to end up a heavier record.”  It’s quite possible new tracks will be heard this fall.
Don’t miss this show!
KORN’s remaining U.S. tour dates are:
Wed
10/12
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu
10/13
Alpharetta, GA
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Sat
10/15
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
Sun
10/16
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Wed
10/19
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs World Arena

