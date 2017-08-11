Movement Magazine

GoT’s KRISTIAN NAIRN Ready to Go “BIGGER”

admin August 11, 2017
DJ, producer, and actor, KRISTIAN NAIRN releasing his third solo single, titled “BIGGER,” today Friday, August 11th via Radikal Records. Renowned locally and internationally in the field of music and performance, Kristian Nairn is a prolific homegrown talent. Widely recognized for his portrayal of the lovable and loyal “Hodor on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, Nairn has been DJing and producing for over a decade, holding down a residency for eleven years at Kremlin, one of Ireland’s most popular and enduring venues. Nairn is looking to build on the success of is past singles, “Up/Beacon (feat. Leanne Robinson)” and “4Love (feat. Salt Ashes)” which received rave reviews from publications like Ministry of Sound, Thump/Vice, and The Verge, with the release of “Bigger.”
Excited to share his new track, “Bigger,” with the world Nairn says:
“I’ve been fortunate enough to tour the world over the past few years playing at some of the most amazing venues, with such incredible crowds, and this track really evolved from the sound of my live set. This is a much bigger sound for me than any of my previous releases, hence the name, and I can’t wait to have it out in the world.”

Be the first to hear “Bigger” right here:

Kristian Nairn is currently traveling the United States, bringing his live DJ set, titled ‘Rave of Thrones,’ to cities including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Denver, and more. All upcoming tour dates are listed below and at https://www.kristiannairn.com/tour-dates

 

TOUR DATES
August 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Output (*Rave of Thrones*)
August 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (*Rave of Thrones*)
August 28 – Norfolk, VA @ Harbor Park
September 1 to 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Convention Center (Comic Con)
September 8 – Denver, CO @ The Church
September 9 – Dallas, TX @ Lizard Lounge

 

“Bigger” is available for digital purchase today Friday, August 11th on all major platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Bandcamp. The single is also available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

 

