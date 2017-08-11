GoT’s KRISTIAN NAIRN Ready to Go “BIGGER”

|
|
Be the first to hear “Bigger” right here:
Kristian Nairn is currently traveling the United States, bringing his live DJ set, titled ‘Rave of Thrones,’ to cities including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Denver, and more. All upcoming tour dates are listed below and at https://www.kristiannairn.c
TOUR DATES
August 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Output (*Rave of Thrones*)
August 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (*Rave of Thrones*)
August 28 – Norfolk, VA @ Harbor Park
September 1 to 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Convention Center (Comic Con)
September 8 – Denver, CO @ The Church
September 9 – Dallas, TX @ Lizard Lounge
August 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (*Rave of Thrones*)
August 28 – Norfolk, VA @ Harbor Park
September 1 to 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Convention Center (Comic Con)
September 8 – Denver, CO @ The Church
September 9 – Dallas, TX @ Lizard Lounge
“Bigger” is available for digital purchase today Friday, August 11th on all major platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Bandcamp. The single is also available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.