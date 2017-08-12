Movement Magazine

Liam Gallagher Releases New Song "For What It's Worth"

WARNER BROS. RECORDS RELEASES NEW SONG “FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH”
WATCH THE LYRIC VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/oAVlZxt1GHU
 
Debut Solo Album As You Were Available October 6th Via
Warner Bros. Records
 
August, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – Liam Gallagher’s high profile return has already encompassed life-affirming live shows around the world with more than 12 million streams of the lead track ‘Wall Of Glass,’ and the recent ‘Chinatown,’ which Rolling Stone compared to the Oasis classic “Champagne Supernova.” The new songs have made an instant and indelible impact:
 
“‘Chinatown’ is as plucky and sweet as ‘Wall Of Glass,’ is brash and aggressive. Gallagher’s full-length will have plenty of stylistic diversity… top notch.” – Entertainment Weekly
 
“‘Chinatown’ has a lovely psych vibe sparser and prettier than many Oasis songs.” – Paste
 
“Gallagher snarls over raucous power chords, pounding drums and wailing harmonica. ‘Wall Of Glass’ pairs a vintage Oasis attack with modern production sheen.” – Rolling Stone
 
Liam’s next step towards the October 6 release of his debut solo album As You Were comes with the brand new track “For What It’s Worth,” which is available beginning today.
 
Produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, “For What It’s Worth” was written by Liam with Simon Jons. Liam’s iconic vocal captures the power and emotion required to deliver the kind of towering, anthemic chorus that his voice is built for.
 
“I wanted to write an apology,” says Liam. “Not to one person, but to everyone, because I’m no good at saying sorry. That song is a tune.”
 
Liam wrote or co-wrote almost every song that’s featured on As You Were. In addition to Dan Grech-Marguerat, other key collaborators include Greg Kurstin, Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow, and Michael Tighe. One of the most striking aspects of the album is that all the songs have a purpose. There’s nothing unnecessary, nothing to cut. They all feel directed at something or someone, setting the record straight and reflecting his lyrical point of view.
 
“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” he says. “It’s the Lennon ‘Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”
 
Tracklisting for As You Were:
 
  1. 1.      Wall Of Glass
  2. 2.      Bold
  3. 3.      Greedy Soul
  4. 4.      Paper Crown
  5. 5.      For What It’s Worth
  6. 6.      When I’m In Need
  7. 7.      You Better Run
  8. 8.      I Get By
  9. 9.      Chinatown
  10. 10.   Come Back To Me
  11. 11.   Universal Gleam
  12. 12.   I’ve All I Need
 
Bonus tracks on deluxe editions of the album:
 
  1. 13.   Doesn’t Have To Be That Way
  2. 14.   All My People / All Mankind
  3. 15.   I Never Wanna Be Like You
 
As You Were is now available to pre-order from https://l-gx.com/lg_asyouwere with “Wall Of Glass,” “Chinatown” and “For What It’s Worth” provided as instant downloads. It will be released digitally (standard and deluxe), as well as a CD (standard and deluxe) and vinyl (standard 12″ and limited edition color 12″ formats).
 
A special boxset is also available from https://wbr.ec/lg-store-dlxboxset. It compiles a color 12″ vinyl of the album, an exclusive 7″ format of “For What It’s Worth,” a print designed by Klaus Voorman (the artist behind The Beatles’ Revolver album cover) and additional collector items.
 
Click here to view and share Gallagher’s performance of his first-ever solo single, “Wall Of Glass,” from his recent triumphant Glastonbury performance.
As previously announced, Liam Gallagher and band will tour North America this fall:           
 
Nov 13             San Francisco, CA        Warfield
Nov 18             Denver, CO                  Gothic              SOLD OUT
Nov 20             Minneapolis, MN           First Avenue
Nov 21             Chicago, IL                   The Riviera
Nov 23             Toronto, ON                 Rebel
Nov 25             Boston, MA                   House of Blues
Nov 27             New York, NY               Terminal 5
Nov 29             Washington, DC           Lincoln TheatreSOLD OUT
Nov 30             Philadelphia, PA            Union Transfer  SOLD OUT
Additional information to be revealed soon. Until then visit: liamgallagher.com
 
