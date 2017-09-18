LINKIN PARK ANNOUNCE CONCERT IN HONOR OF CHESTER BENNINGTON

September 18, 2017 – LINKIN PARK have announced a special show in honor of their bandmate and friend, Chester Bennington. The one-night-only celebration will take place in Los Angeles, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 27, 2017.

The singular event marks the first time the five members will be performing on stage together since Chester passed on July 20th. The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man who touched the lives of so many around the world.

The individual band members intend to contribute their fees from the event to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Chester.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Tuesday, September 19, and general on-sale Friday, September 22. For more information, visit https://linkinpark.com

The official video for the album title track, “One More Light” premiered this morning on the band’s social pages. Initially, the song had not been scheduled as a single, but the strong connection with fans in the weeks following Bennington’s passing brought the track to the forefront.

Directed by Linkin Park’s Joe Hahn, and longtime band videographer, Mark Fiore, the video not only reflects on the memory of Chester, but also the comradery of the band, the people they work with, and the community that has given them strength.

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it,” says Joe Hahn. “I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” says Mike Shinoda. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”