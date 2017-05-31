LORDS OF ACID PLOT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

May 31, 2017, Brussels, Belgium – Lords of Acid, the legendary Belgian dance-industrial hybrid fronted by Praga Khan, return to North America this fall for the outfit’s first tour of the continent in six years.

“2017 has been an exciting year for Lords of Acid. We are happy to be finally re-releasing our out of print classic albums LUST, Voodoo-U, Our Little Secret, and Farstucker for our fans,” said Khan of the Metropolis Records’ reissues. “I think we have an amazing tour planned. It will be a great experience for our fans to see Voodoo-U performed in its entirety along with our other classic hits. We’re also very happy to bring such a talented group of bands new and old out with us.”

The 5-week tour kicks off on Sept. 26 at the Granada Theater in Lawrence, Kan. Openers for the trek include Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch (ex-KMFDM) and Night Club or Wiccid on select dates. VIP packages are available this Wednesday at 10 am Pacific time via Soundrink (lordsofacid.soundrink.com), with general admission tickets available this Friday at 10 am Pacific time.

September 26 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

September 27 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

September 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

September 29 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

September 30 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

October 1 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam

October 3 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

October 4 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

October 5 Boise, ID The Knitting Factory

October 6 Portland, OR Dante’s

October 7 Seattle, WA Showbox at The Market

October 8 Vancouver, BC Red Room

October 10 San Francisco, CA Slim’s

October 11 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

October 12 Los Angeles, CA Fonda Theatre

October 13 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

October 14 Phoenix, AZ Club Red

October 15 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls

October 16 Dallas, TX Trees

October 17 Houston, TX Scout Bar

October 18 Austin, TX Elysium

October 20 St. Petersburg, FL The State Theatre

October 21 W. Palm Beach, FL Respectable Street

October 22 Jacksonville, FL Maverick’s Live

October 23 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

October 25 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

October 26 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

October 27 Philadelphia, PA Trocadero

October 30 Toronto, ON Opera House

October 31 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

November 1 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

November 4 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

Night Club opens Sept. 26 to Oct. 8; Oct. 11 to Oct. 13

Wiccid opens Oct. 10; Oct. 14 to Nov. 4

Founded by Khan in the late ‘80s, Lords of Acid garnered a rabid international fanbase who continue to celebrate the outfit’s unique mix of electronic and industrial music.

