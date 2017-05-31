Movement Magazine

LORDS OF ACID PLOT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

admin May 31, 2017 theNEWS No Comments on LORDS OF ACID PLOT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

May 31, 2017, Brussels, Belgium – Lords of Acid, the legendary Belgian dance-industrial hybrid fronted by Praga Khan, return to North America this fall for the outfit’s first tour of the continent in six years.

“2017 has been an exciting year for Lords of Acid. We are happy to be finally re-releasing our out of print classic albums LUST, Voodoo-U, Our Little Secret, and Farstucker for our fans,” said Khan of the Metropolis Records’ reissues. “I think we have an amazing tour planned. It will be a great experience for our fans to see Voodoo-U performed in its entirety along with our other classic hits. We’re also very happy to bring such a talented group of bands new and old out with us.”

The 5-week tour kicks off on Sept. 26 at the Granada Theater in Lawrence, Kan.  Openers for the trek include Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch (ex-KMFDM) and Night Club or Wiccid on select dates. VIP packages are available this Wednesday at 10 am Pacific time via Soundrink (lordsofacid.soundrink.com), with general admission tickets available this Friday at 10 am Pacific time.

 

September 26  Lawrence, KS  Granada Theater

September 27  Louisville, KY  Mercury Ballroom

September 28  Detroit, MI  St. Andrew’s Hall

September 29  Cleveland, OH  Agora Theater

September 30  Milwaukee, WI  The Rave

October 1  Minneapolis, MN  Amsterdam

October 3  Denver, CO  Gothic Theatre

October 4  Salt Lake City, UT  Metro Music Hall

October 5  Boise, ID  The Knitting Factory

October 6  Portland, OR  Dante’s

October 7  Seattle, WA  Showbox at The Market

October 8  Vancouver, BC  Red Room

October 10  San Francisco, CA  Slim’s

October 11  Santa Ana, CA  The Observatory

October 12  Los Angeles, CA  Fonda Theatre

October 13  San Diego, CA  Brick By Brick

October 14  Phoenix, AZ  Club Red

October 15  El Paso, TX  Tricky Falls

October 16  Dallas, TX  Trees

October 17  Houston, TX  Scout Bar

October 18  Austin, TX  Elysium

October 20  St. Petersburg, FL  The State Theatre

October 21  W. Palm Beach, FL  Respectable Street

October 22  Jacksonville, FL  Maverick’s Live

October 23  Atlanta, GA  The Masquerade

October 25  Baltimore, MD  Soundstage

October 26  New York, NY  Gramercy Theater

October 27  Philadelphia, PA  Trocadero

October 30  Toronto, ON  Opera House

October 31  Chicago, IL  Bottom Lounge

November 1  Indianapolis, IN  The Vogue

November 4  Albuquerque, NM  Sunshine Theater

Night Club opens Sept. 26 to Oct. 8; Oct. 11 to Oct. 13

Wiccid opens Oct. 10; Oct. 14 to Nov. 4

 

Founded by Khan in the late ‘80s, Lords of Acid garnered a rabid international fanbase who continue to celebrate the outfit’s unique mix of electronic and industrial music.

www.lordsofacid.com

www.facebook.com/lordsofacid

www.twitter.com/reallordsofacid

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • BLUE OCTOBER will headline MAVERICKS LIVE on November 4th, tickets go onsale this Friday at 10am here... https://t.co/TyU11OYlCd
    2 hours ago
  • TOMORROW NIGHT rocks at JACK RABBITS with DEICIDE, Crypteria and Dead Centre, tickets at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT or club
    3 hours ago
  • FROGGY FRESH/Askmeificare/mc gingy & the joaker, & Lima Charlie are at JACK RABBITS Tuesday night!! tix at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT & club
    4 hours ago
  • October 21st SPOON and MONDO COZMO will be at MAVERICKS LIVE, tickets onsale now at this link... https://t.co/EcRMagWncM
    5 hours ago
  • DIGDOG, and THIS EARTH IS OURS perform at JACK RABBITS Tonight! tickets at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT or at the door at 8pm, all ages welcome
    9 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING