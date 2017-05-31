LORDS OF ACID PLOT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

May 31, 2017, Brussels, Belgium – Lords of Acid, the legendary Belgian dance-industrial hybrid fronted by Praga Khan, return to North America this fall for the outfit’s first tour of the continent in six years.
“2017 has been an exciting year for Lords of Acid. We are happy to be finally re-releasing our out of print classic albums LUST, Voodoo-U, Our Little Secret, and Farstucker for our fans,” said Khan of the Metropolis Records’ reissues. “I think we have an amazing tour planned. It will be a great experience for our fans to see Voodoo-U performed in its entirety along with our other classic hits. We’re also very happy to bring such a talented group of bands new and old out with us.”
The 5-week tour kicks off on Sept. 26 at the Granada Theater in Lawrence, Kan. Openers for the trek include Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch (ex-KMFDM) and Night Club or Wiccid on select dates. VIP packages are available this Wednesday at 10 am Pacific time via Soundrink (lordsofacid.soundrink.com), with general admission tickets available this Friday at 10 am Pacific time.
September 26 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
September 27 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
September 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall
September 29 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater
September 30 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
October 1 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam
October 3 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
October 4 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
October 5 Boise, ID The Knitting Factory
October 6 Portland, OR Dante’s
October 7 Seattle, WA Showbox at The Market
October 8 Vancouver, BC Red Room
October 10 San Francisco, CA Slim’s
October 11 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
October 12 Los Angeles, CA Fonda Theatre
October 13 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick
October 14 Phoenix, AZ Club Red
October 15 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls
October 16 Dallas, TX Trees
October 17 Houston, TX Scout Bar
October 18 Austin, TX Elysium
October 20 St. Petersburg, FL The State Theatre
October 21 W. Palm Beach, FL Respectable Street
October 22 Jacksonville, FL Maverick’s Live
October 23 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
October 25 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
October 26 New York, NY Gramercy Theater
October 27 Philadelphia, PA Trocadero
October 30 Toronto, ON Opera House
October 31 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
November 1 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
November 4 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
Night Club opens Sept. 26 to Oct. 8; Oct. 11 to Oct. 13
Wiccid opens Oct. 10; Oct. 14 to Nov. 4
Founded by Khan in the late ‘80s, Lords of Acid garnered a rabid international fanbase who continue to celebrate the outfit’s unique mix of electronic and industrial music.