Marilyn Manson Knows Where You Fucking Live

admin September 11, 2017 theNEWS No Comments on Marilyn Manson Knows Where You Fucking Live

Marilyn Manson’s new album Heaven Upside Down will be available everywhere on October 6.

Listen to the first song WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE everywhere music is streamed and downloaded.
iTunes
Amazon
Spotify
Apple
Google Play

Heaven Upside Down tracklist:
1. Revelation #12
2. Tattooed In Reverse
3. WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE
4. SAY10
5. KILL4ME
6. Saturnalia
7. JE$U$ CRI$I$
8. Blood Honey
9. Heaven Upside Down
10. Threats of Romance

Pre-Order
iTunes
Apple
Amazon
Google Play
Spotify (Pre-Save)
Limited Edition Vinyl + More
(Instant Grat of WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE)

