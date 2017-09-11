Marilyn Manson Knows Where You Fucking Live

Marilyn Manson’s new album Heaven Upside Down will be available everywhere on October 6.

Listen to the first song WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE everywhere music is streamed and downloaded.

iTunes

Amazon

Spotify

Apple

Google Play

Heaven Upside Down tracklist:

1. Revelation #12

2. Tattooed In Reverse

3. WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE

4. SAY10

5. KILL4ME

6. Saturnalia

7. JE$U$ CRI$I$

8. Blood Honey

9. Heaven Upside Down

10. Threats of Romance

Pre-Order

Limited Edition Vinyl + More

(Instant Grat of WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE)