MOOGFEST ANNOUNCES FUTURE OF TECH RECRUITING EVENT

Durham, North Carolina (May 2, 2017) In recent years, North Carolina’s Research Triangle has become one of the country’s most innovative and rapidly growing tech centers, boasting $1 billion+ in tech exits, 200+ startups, and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Moogfest, and its annual technology conference joins the burgeoning startup and tech community in North Carolina by hosting The Big Top Reverse Job Fair. The brainchild of Chris Heivly, Co-founder of MapQuest (sold to AOL for $1.2B), Big Top upends the traditional job fair by having companies pitch to those in the market for new career opportunities. Through this partnership, Big Top and Moogfest showcase the strength of the Triangle’s technology sector and invite talent to join a creative tech community on the rise. The format of Big Top events puts the job-seeker in control while various tech leaders and startups have two minutes to pitch why they are a great place to work and how they are innovating in our vastly complex world. Most notably for this event, Moogfest and Big Top will be partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) upon the 50th anniversary of Thurgood Marshall’s confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice. TMCF represents 47 publicly-supported Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and helps to enable top-tier employment and future opportunities for TMCF scholars. Big Top TMCF scholars will have first access to employers, reaffirming the organization’s mission to connect students with high level career opportunities. Big Top events feature top growth companies such as AdWerx, IBM, Shoeboxed, TicketMaster, and more. This year’s event will feature an array of companies across the technology sphere including PrecisionHawk, Pendo, and Precision BioSciences. Fast-growing drone startup PrecisionHawk joins shortly after the announcement of their new CEO, Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of the educational software company Blackboard. “The amount of academic institutions in a close knit area, the number of tech companies coming out of those institutions, and the increase in venture capital in the community makes the Triangle a very promising place for us to expand,” said Chasen. “PrecisionHawk is one of the leaders in helping companies deploy drone technology to improve their business practices, and we plan to be one of the great success stories of this town in the near future.” Big Top will take place on May 17, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Location: The Cage located at 410 Blackwell Street Durham, NC 27701. Free registration required: http://goo.gl/RMZfOu This all takes place in our fair city of Durham, the night before Moogfest’s full programming begins. About Moogfest

Moogfest is the synthesis of music, art and technology. Since 2004, Moogfest has brought together artists, futurist thinkers, inventors, entrepreneurs, designers, engineers, scientists and musicians. By day, Moogfest is a platform for conversation and experimentation. By night, Moogfest presents cutting-edge music in venues throughout the city. This mind-expanding conference attracts creative and technology enthusiasts for three days of participatory programming in Durham, North Carolina. Performing artists include early pioneers in electronic music, alongside pop and avant-garde experimentalists of today. About Big Top

For 5 years, Big Top events were centered on helping technology-based companies and motivated job seekers connect in a unique, fun yet powerful way. What is unique – try a circus themed job fair where motivated hiring managers pitch a roomful of talented individuals. What is fun – how about acrobats, stilt-walkers and beer/soda/hot dogs/popcorn/music. What is powerful – equally passionate individuals and hiring managers get the a few minutes to get to know each other (not stuck in online resume hell). This year we began to shift the focus to a networking event so we added local organizations & meetups that help you manage your career aspirations. We will continue to add elements to better serve everyone’s needs. Big Top events are run 2-4x per year typically in February, April/May, July and October.” The Big Top website also hosts a jobs board that’s updated weekly, email newsletters that go out to a large number of job seekers, tech enthusiasts, and those just interested in networking both locally and further afield. About The Thurgood Marshall College Fund

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), formerly the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund, is named for the U.S. Supreme Court’s first African-American justice. It was established in 1987 under the leadership of Dr. N. Joyce Payne in cooperation with Miller Brewing Co., Sony Music, the NBA, Reebok, and the American Association for State Colleges and Universities. TMCF represents all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and supports nearly 300,000 students attending its 47 member-schools that include publicly supported HBCUs, medical schools and law schools.

PrecisionHawk is a leading provider of advanced commercial drone technologies. The company provides an enterprise platform that uses drones to collect and analyze data to improve business intelligence. The platform includes automated flight planning, tracking, data collection, and analytics. PrecisionHawk’s technology is used across multiple industries including agriculture, construction, energy, insurance and by the government. PrecisionHawk also serves as a key leader in shaping regulations and policies that promote the safe and rapid adoption of drones both through its work under the FAA Pathfinder program and development of its LATAS drone safety platform. The company, founded in 2010, is privately held and located in Raleigh, NC and Toronto, Canada. PrecisionHawk’s client list of Fortune 500 companies and market-leading innovators spans 150 countries and the company has existing operations across six continents. PrecisionHawk is funded by leading venture capital firms and global technology investors including Intel Capital, Millennium Technology Value Partners, Verizon Ventures, a subsidiary of USAA, NTT Docomo Ventures, Yamaha Motor, DuPont and Indiana University.

Pendo was founded in 2013 when alumni from Rally, Google, Cisco, and Red Hat combined their heads and hearts to build something they wanted but never had as software leaders — a simple way to better understand and improve the customer experience within their products. With powerful analytics, in-application user feedback and contextual guidance, Pendo helps software products accelerate user onboarding, increase trial conversions, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce churn. Pendo is on a mission to improve society’s experience with software. Check out www.pendo.io and see how we can help. Pendo is proudly built in North Carolina but engineered to scale globally without losing that soul.

Precision BioSciences is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to improving lives through its next generation gene editing technology, ARCUS. Precision’s approach is based on a proprietary synthetic enzyme, the ARC endonuclease, which features coordinated target site binding and DNA cutting to ensure precise editing outcomes. Uniquely small and monomeric, ARC nucleases are readily delivered to target sites throughout the genome and across cell types and tissues. The value of the ARCUS editing platform is enhanced by Precision’s extensive patent portfolio, established freedom to operate, and deep collaborative relationships, positioning Precision to create products that solve significant problems in oncology, genetic disease, agriculture, and beyond. Our team includes pioneers in genome engineering and a staff of experienced, committed Precisioneers. Working together in the vibrant innovation center of Durham, NC, we are excited to lead the next wave of medical and scientific possibilities through continuous gene editing innovation.