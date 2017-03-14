MOOGFEST ANNOUNCES KEYNOTES AND NEW DAYTIME PARTICIPANTS

Michael Stipe Will Release A Rare Solo Composition and Never-Before-Seen Audio-Visual Installation
Physicist Dr. Kate Shaw (ATLAS @ CERN) and Artist-Scientist Joe Davis (MIT) to Deliver Keynotes
Additional Future Thought Presentations Announced Today Include Marc Fleury (Church of Space), Zoltan Istvan (Immortality Bus), Andy Cavatorta (MIT Media Lab), Mark Kruse (Duke University), Steve Goldfarb (ATLAS @ CERN), Kate Hayles (Duke University), Michael Bierylo (Berklee College of Music), Dr. Richard Boulanger (Berklee College of Music), Chris Ianuzzi, and Google Magenta
The independent, annual, four-day festival will take place in
Durham, North Carolina from May 18-21, 2017.
This year marks its 11th iteration honoring the spirit of inventor Bob Moog.
$249 for 3-Day General Admission and $499 for 3-Day VIP
All prices exclusive of applicable fees.
March 14, 2017 – Today, Moogfest announces its keynotes, headline presenters, and additional Future Thought daytime participants, adding to this year’s growing list of 150+ musicians, futurists, inventors, and designers. Today’s announcement includes an exclusive audiovisual installation from Michael Stipe, which will be released at this year’s festival. The installation will be an exploration of desire and movement and showcase footage he has shot in New York City, set to a soundtrack created by Stipe himself. Using Moog gear, Stipe will release a soundtrack which he describes as a rare solo composition.
Each year, Moogfest invites prolific thought leaders from varying areas of music, art, and technology to deliver a keynote. This year, particle physicist Dr. Kate Shaw of ATLAS @ CERN and artist-scientist Joe Davis of MIT Media Lab will be the featured keynote speakers. Dr. Shaw’s keynote will explore her work in creating access to particle physics studies in developing countries, while Davis’ keynote will dive into his extensive work in molecular biology, bioinformatics, “space art”, and sculpture.
Additional Future Thought presenters announced today include quantum mechanic physicist and synth-soundscape artist Marc Fleury (The Church of Space, The CoS), leading transhumanist Zoltan Istvan (Immortality Bus), sound and robotic sculptor Andy Cavatorta (MIT Media Lab), prolific composer and sound designer Michael Bierylo (Berklee College of Music), and Google Brain’s Magenta project, which seeks to unearth the creativity within machine learning.
The Moogfest 2017 programming continues in its commitment to bold exploration and experimentation, with some of the most important thinkers of our day guiding us forward into the future of music, art, and technology.
