MOOGFEST ANNOUNCES KEYNOTES AND NEW DAYTIME PARTICIPANTS

March 14, 2017
Michael Stipe Will Release A Rare Solo Composition and Never-Before-Seen Audio-Visual Installation

Physicist Dr. Kate Shaw (ATLAS @ CERN) and Artist-Scientist Joe Davis (MIT) to Deliver Keynotes

Additional Future Thought Presentations Announced Today Include Marc Fleury (Church of Space), Zoltan Istvan (Immortality Bus), Andy Cavatorta (MIT Media Lab), Mark Kruse (Duke University), Steve Goldfarb (ATLAS @ CERN), Kate Hayles (Duke University), Michael Bierylo (Berklee College of Music), Dr. Richard Boulanger (Berklee College of Music), Chris Ianuzzi, and Google Magenta

The independent, annual, four-day festival will take place in
Durham, North Carolina from May 18-21, 2017.
This year marks its 11th iteration honoring the spirit of inventor Bob Moog.

 $249 for 3-Day General Admission and $499 for 3-Day VIP
All prices exclusive of applicable fees.

March 14, 2017 – Today, Moogfest announces its keynotes, headline presenters, and additional Future Thought daytime participants, adding to this year’s growing list of 150+ musicians, futurists, inventors, and designers. Today’s announcement includes an exclusive audiovisual installation from Michael Stipe, which will be released at this year’s festival. The installation will be an exploration of desire and movement and showcase footage he has shot in New York City, set to a soundtrack created by Stipe himself. Using Moog gear, Stipe will release a soundtrack which he describes as a rare solo composition.

Each year, Moogfest invites prolific thought leaders from varying areas of music, art, and technology to deliver a keynote. This year, particle physicist Dr. Kate Shaw of ATLAS @ CERN and artist-scientist Joe Davis of MIT Media Lab will be the featured keynote speakers. Dr. Shaw’s keynote will explore her work in creating access to particle physics studies in developing countries, while Davis’ keynote will dive into his extensive work in molecular biology, bioinformatics, “space art”, and sculpture.
Additional Future Thought presenters announced today include quantum mechanic physicist and synth-soundscape artist Marc Fleury (The Church of Space, The CoS), leading transhumanist Zoltan Istvan (Immortality Bus), sound and robotic sculptor Andy Cavatorta (MIT Media Lab), prolific composer and sound designer Michael Bierylo (Berklee College of Music), and Google Brain’s Magenta project, which seeks to unearth the creativity within machine learning.

The Moogfest 2017 programming continues in its commitment to bold exploration and experimentation, with some of the most important thinkers of our day guiding us forward into the future of music, art, and technology.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

MICHAEL STIPE INSTALLATION
Marking a significant moment for the multimedia artist and forefather of alternative rock, Michael Stipe will release a never-before-seen installation at this year’s festival. The installation will be a compilation of video footage he has shot over the years in New York City that explores desire and movement. Using Moog gear, Stipe will score the piece, marking his first solo composition ever. The installation will run continuously throughout the festival.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
This year’s keynotes add to a prolific list of thought-leaders who have spoken at previous festivals, including Transhumanist activist and pharma tycoon Dr. Martine Rothblatt, computer scientist and VR pioneer Jaron Lanier, futurist George Dvorsky, The Millennium Project’s Jerome C. Glenn, and futurist and philosopher Nick Bostrom.

Dr. Kate Shaw’s keynote will share findings from the work she has done promoting particle physics in developing countries through her Physics without Frontiers program. Through masterclasses and hands-on workshops, the program engages young physicists in countries including Algeria, Palestine, Lebanon, Vietnam, and Nepal. Since 2006, Dr. Shaw has worked on the ATLAS Experiment at CERN, and her work includes research into the Top Quark, which is the heaviest known fundamental particle, and research on the Higgs Boson, the recently discovered particle that allows fundamental particles to acquire their different masses. She also works on luminosity calibration and determination, and she worked on the commissioning of the Semi-Conductor Tracker (SCT), part of the inner detector of ATLAS.

Joe Davis’ keynote will highlight his breadth of work over the years as a Research Affiliate at MIT and Artist-Scientist at Harvard Medical School. Hailed as a ‘genius’ by many, his work includes the sculpture Earth Sphere, a landmark fog fountain near the MIT campus; RuBisCo Stars, a transmission of a message to nearby stars from the Arecibo Observatory radiotelescope; New Age Ruby Falls, a proposal to create an artificial aurora using a 100,000 watt electron beam fired into the magnetosphere from a NASA space shuttle; Microvenus, a piece of symbolic art involving engineering the genetic code of a microbe; early attempts at steganographic encoding of culturally important messages and images for future generations or extraterrestrial cultures; and other projects associated with the DIYbio movement.

PRESENTATIONS

In its continued mission to act as a platform for experimentation and conversation, Moogfest will feature presentations from prolific thought leaders and artists diving into the depths of creativity through technology.

Former U.S. Presidential candidate and leading Transhumanist Zoltan Istvan (Immortality Bus) will explore the path to immortality through science, while Marc Fleury and his Church of Space (The CoS) return to Moogfest for a second year to present an expanded and varied program with daily explorations in modern physics and the occult, illuminati performances, theatrical rituals to ERIS, and a Sunday Mass in their own dedicated “Church” venue.

Additionally there will be presentations from Andy Cavatorta of MIT Media Lab, known as the inventor of Bjork’s Gravity Harp, on topics including the four-century history of music and performance at the forefront of technology, and Michael Bierylo, a highly regarded Berklee College of Music Professor who will present his ‘Modular Synthesizer Ensemble’ alongside Csound workshops from fellow Berklee Professor, Dr. Richard Boulanger. Meanwhile Chris Ianuzzi, synthesist of Ciani-Musica and past collaborator with pioneers such as Vangelis and Peter Baumann, will present a daytime performance and sound exploration workshops with the B11braininterface and NeuroSky headset. Google Brain’s Magenta project will also brings its work to life at Moogfest, through a presentation exploring the creation of art and music through artificial intelligence.

In addition to Dr. Kate Shaw’s keynote, ATLAS @ CERN will present a weekend-long program curated by Professor Mark Kruse, physicist at Duke University and ATLAS experiment of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Moogfest attendees can participate in a “Virtual Visit” to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) via a live video session with ATLAS physicist Steve Goldfarb, or attend a ½ day workshop analyzing and understanding LHC data. Other programs include a ‘Science Fiction versus Science Fact’ live debate led by Mark Kruse and Professor Katherine Hayles from Duke University’s Literature department, with attendees invited to read and debate Greg Egan’s detective fiction novel Quarantine, which explores the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics set in a utopian/dystopian future.

A daily science pub talk series co-presented by Duke University sees Ryan Shaw, Michael Clamann and Mark Kruse, approach topics that include future medicine, humans and anatomy, and quantum physics, in an intimate and very informal setting, while Professors Charlie Gersbach and Miguel Nicolelis present on genome editing and mind-controlled prosthetics.

