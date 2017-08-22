MOVEMENT Tweets

Movement Magazine

MORRISSEY ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM

admin August 22, 2017 theNEWS No Comments on MORRISSEY ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM

LOW IN HIGH-SCHOOL OUT NOVEMBER 17 VIA BMG

New York, NY (August 22, 2017)Low in High-School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG. The album will see BMG partnering with Morrissey on the new release and on the launch of his new label, Etienne Records.

Low in High-School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The record is produced by Joe Chiccarelli (who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes, to name a few).

The album will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, colored vinyl and limited edition cassette.

Morrissey’s talent for combining political statements and beautiful melodies is more prevalent than ever on Low in High-School, capturing the zeitgeist of an ever-changing world.

Korda Marshall (EVP of BMG) said of the signing: “There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey. He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous. His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations. The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG.”

Music and tour dates coming soon…but LA’s most iconic venue, The Hollywood Bowl, has announced today one of the first shows to feature some of the soon to be released material in concert, along with many of his classic songs.

Friday, November 10 – Hollywood Bowl; Los Angeles, CA

Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge an even more successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts, including 3 entries at the #1 position. Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and the hugely successful comeback album You Are the Quarry after a five year hiatus in 2004.

In 2013, Morrissey published his record-breaking autobiography on Penguin Classics, immediately topping the best-seller list with literary reviewers hailing it a masterpiece in writing and prose.

For more information on Morrissey:
Official website
Facebook
Vevo
Apple Music
Spotify 

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

Nine Inch Nails’ new EP, ADD VIOLENCE, will be released on July 21
Nine Inch Nails’ new EP, ADD VIOLENCE, will be released on July 21
WASHED OUT MISTER MELLOW TOUR
WASHED OUT MISTER MELLOW TOUR
KRISTEENYOUNG Releases “NICE” Video
KRISTEENYOUNG Releases “NICE” Video
THE CRANBERRIES Announce New Album!!
THE CRANBERRIES Announce New Album!!

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • FORTUNATE YOUTH, and Jahmen play at JACK RABBITS this Wednesday night, tickets here now... https://t.co/m0zR0IVer0
    44 minutes ago
  • TOMORROW night at JACK RABBITS is DONAVON FRANKENREITER, Matt Grundy, & Brent Byrd, tickets at this link... https://t.co/FA8mLvPZrr
    2 hours ago
  • RT @GRRMspeaking: You can help Name The Dragon @DragonCon this year anyone can vote but registration ends soon. Read more at my blog: http…
    10 hours ago
  • RT @DragonCon: Jessica Camacho will be unable to join us for #DragonCon2017. Katie Cassidy is taking her place alongside some other #Arrow…
    10 hours ago
  • RT @ZacEfron: Sending love to Texas 🙏. Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the Red Cross.
    10 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING