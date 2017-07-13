Movement Magazine

Nine Inch Nails’ new EP, ADD VIOLENCE, will be released on July 21

ADD VIOLENCE,
Nine Inch Nails’ New EP,
SET FOR RELEASE ON JULY 21
Hi-Res Digital EP With Limited Edition Physical Component Available
For Pre-Order Exclusively At NIN.com
First Single, “LESS THAN,” Out Today
 
Nine Inch Nails Will Headline FYF Fest In Los Angeles On July 23
And Panorama Festival In NYC On July 30
Nine Inch Nails‘ new EP, ADD VIOLENCE, will be released on July 21. See below for track listing. The five-song collection is the second in a series of three related EPs. The first, Not The Actual Events, was released in December of 2016.
ADD VIOLENCE finds the band (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time. The sonic palette expands significantly from Not The Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance. The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filled cover artwork and accompanying physical component, available exclusively through the NIN.com store.
         “LESS THAN,” the first single from ADD VIOLENCE, was released today. Check out “LESS THAN” HERE and download/stream the track HERE. Fans can pre-order ADD VIOLENCE in hi-res digital format now at https://NIN.lnk.to/AVPRand instantly receive a download of “LESS THAN.” All digital pre-orders from NIN.com include a limited edition physical component.
Nine Inch Nails will headline FYF Fest in Los Angeles on July 23, marking the band’s first live performance since 2014. Headlining slots at Panorama in New York City, Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock Fest in Sacramento will follow. See below for itinerary.

TRACK LISTING – ADD VIOLENCE
1.  LESS THAN
2.  THE LOVERS
3.  THIS ISN’T THE PLACE
4.  NOT ANYMORE
5.  THE BACKGROUND WORLD
Nine Inch Nails – 2017 Festival Dates
7/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
7/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest
###
 

