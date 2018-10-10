The Phoenix Bar & Bowling and Jacksonville Brewing Co. Grand Opening

The Phoenix Bar & Bowling and Jacksonville Brewing Co. will host a Grand Opening on Friday, October 19th in the Lake Shore neighborhood at 2600 Blanding Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32210.

Join the event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1094484130702879/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1539198617011625

This historic site first opened its doors during the mid-century bowling craze in 1958 as Bowl-o-matic. The building experienced a great fire in the ’90s and was nearly destroyed. After an extensive renovation, it rose from the ashes as Phoenix Lanes, but closed once more during the 2013 recession.

Scott McAlister, the owner of many bars and restaurants in Riverside’s King Street District (including The Garage, Rogue, and theLOFT) has teamed up with Jacksonville Brewing Co. to rebuild the historic 15,000 square foot location as a bar, bowling alley, pizza kitchen and brewery destination.

Highlights of the new concept include:

Four full bars throughout the facility with a variety of spirits, local craft, domestic and import brews.

12 bowling lanes, featuring a DJ curated high energy music video playlist and light show on weekend nights complete with dance club style sound system.

A craft pizza kitchen serving lunch and dinner daily, with dough imported fresh from Brooklyn, NY.

Karaoke five nights per week in a bar overlooking the brewing facility.

A great place to watch any game (Jaguars anyone?) with 5 large HD projection screens and 26 HD TVs throughout the venue with booming surround sound.

Bar tops built from the building’s original bowling lanes, and bar fronts created from used whiskey barrels.

Nostalgic atmosphere with vintage signs, motorcycles, bikes, car parts, beer advertisements, and even a vintage gas pump. Some early guests have mentioned they feel like they’re in a different era.

The grand opening event on Friday, October 19th will feature live music, music video playlist, limited edition T-shirts, giveaways and more.

The Phoenix Bar & Bowling Alley will be open daily from 10:30am to 2am starting on 10/19/18. Bookings for parties and holidays will be accepted at info@kingstreetdistrict.com and at 904-619-5683.

The Phoenix Bar & Bowling Alley, Jacksonville Brewing Co.

2600 Blanding Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 655-2763

http://facebook.com/thephoenixjax/

http://facebook.com/jaxbrewing/