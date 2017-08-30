Movement Magazine

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN

admin August 30, 2017 theNEWS No Comments on PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

 

Release Date: October 13, 2017

Director & Writer: Angela Robinson

Cast: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton

