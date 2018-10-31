PETER MURPHY Announces North American RUBY TOUR Celebrating 40 Years of BAUHAUS

Celebrating 40 Years of BAUHAUS

Performing the Groundbreaking Debut Album

IN THE FLAT FIELD in Its Entirety

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of iconic and highly revered post-punk band BAUHAUS, PETER MURPHY has announced the RUBY TOUR which will circle the continent beginning and ending in Southern California. Along with fellow Bauhaus bandmate DAVID J on bass, they will be performing their debut album IN THE FLAT FIELD in its entirety along with an extended encore of Bauhaus classics.

“There is something in you… a fire that doesn’t burn, but invokes light… where four individuals become one action and yet retain each of their own singular uniqueness,” Peter says. “The David J lookalike that I’ve cheekily placed in the band is not only fooling you but has, by a miracle, become the real thing! It’s David J himself! Look at thaaattt! David J ‘is’ the real thing! Now isn’t that just right, if not, lovely?”

Adds David J on his recent tours with Peter, “This series of shows have been some of the most electrifying of my career! The band is super tight and playing with lashings of panache and as for M. Murphy, well, he is simply so damn ON! Ruby rising and then some!”

Kicking off on Jan. 16th at Anaheim’s City National Grove, the tour will hit Seattle (Jan. 20th @ The Neptune), Austin (Jan. 31st at Paramount Theater), New York (Feb. 14th at Terminal 5) and Chicago (Feb. 22nd @ Rockefeller Chapel) before concluding in Los Angeles’s (Feb. 28th at The Novo DTLA). Full dates are below.

As far as debut albums go, In The Flat Field established Bauhaus as the leader of a new post-punk movement whose music has often been imitated but never matched. Both praised and derided when it was first released (the telltale markings of a groundbreaking movement), In the Flat Field emerged at a pivotal point in alternative music. “Few debut albums ever arrived so nearly perfectly formed… In the Flat Field started off Bauhaus’ album career with a near-perfect bang,” as praised by All Music Guide . Trouser Press called the album “a dense, disjointed patchwork of sounds and uncertain feelings, supported by a pressured, incessant beat… Combining guitars and electronics into a bleak backdrop for Peter Murphy’s angst-driven vocals, Bauhaus ignited what was already a volatile mix by throwing dark, energetic theatrics into the pot.”

First emerging from the British punk and rock underground in the late 70s, Murphy (along with bandmates Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins) fronted the groundbreaking rock band Bauhaus which spawned four iconoclastic and ultra-seminal albums as well as keystone singles “She’s In Parties”, “Silent Hedges”, and, of course, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” before disbanding in 1983. Murphy launched a successful solo career that has yielded ten solo albums so far, including his latest LION, released in 2014.

RUBY TOUR

Celebrating 40 Years of Bauhaus

Wed, Jan 16 – Anaheim CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

Fri, Jan 18 – Portland OR @ Roseland Theatre

Sat, Jan 19 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre

Sun, Jan 20 – Seattle WA @ The Neptune

Tue, Jan 22 – Salt Lake City UT – Venue TBA

Thu, Jan 24 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park

Fri, Jan 25 – Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren

Sat, Jan 26 – Albuquerque NM @ Sunshine Theater

Sun, Jan 27 – Oklahoma City OK @ Tower Theatre

Mon, Jan 28 – Kansas City MO @ The Truman

Wed, Jan 30 – Dallas TX @ Granada Theater

Thu, Jan 31 – Austin TX @ Paramount Theater

Fri, Feb 1 – San Antonio TX @ Paper Tiger

Sat, Feb 2 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon, Feb 4 – New Orleans LA @ Civic Theatre

Wed, Feb 6 – Miami FL @ The Ground at Club Space

Thu, Feb 7 – Orlando FL @ Plaza Live

Fri, Feb 8 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade

Sat, Feb 9 – Carrboro NC @ Cats Cradle

Mon, Feb 11 – Baltimore MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Tue, Feb 12 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

Thu, Feb 14 – New York NY @ Terminal 5

Fri, Feb 15 – Worcester MA @ The Palladium

Sat, Feb 16 – Montreal QC @ Corona Theatre

Sun, Feb 17 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Theatre

Tue, Feb 19 – Detroit MI @ St Andrews Hall

Thu, Feb 21 – Columbus OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

Fri, Feb 22 – Chicago IL @ Rockefeller Chapel

Tue, Feb 26 – Denver CO @ Oriental Theater

Thu, Feb 28 – Los Angeles CA @ The Novo DTLA