Spoon’s Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga 10th Anniversary Reissue set for October 20 release

“With Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, Spoon have once again found a gray area between the poles of pop accessibility and untested studio theorizing, modifying a formula that has grown to feel familiar even as it wanders, and refusing to square the circle while doing so.” —Pitchfork

“…an indie-rock album that sounds mysterious without being diffident or difficult, without piling on the noise or retreating into whimsy.” —New York Times

“Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga was a creative leap forward that, at its best, placed Daniel’s vocals in a warm Motown-influenced frame. The message located on the inner artwork—‘This Records is a Hit’—turned out to be funny and true.” —Entertainment Weekly

“The tug-of-war between bristly unavailability and candid confession mirrors a musical duet between post-punk snarls and genial pop charms. There’s no resolution, but the struggle is endlessly compelling.” —Spin

To celebrate its ten years of existence, Merge has announced a double vinyl reissue of Spoon’s indispensable album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga. Remastered by Howie Weinberg, it features the studio album on one LP and the 12-track Get Nice! EP—previously available only as a bonus CD—on the other, both packaged in a gatefold jacket with updated art. The reissue will be in stores on October 20; pre-order it now in the Merge store, bundled with a t-shirt featuring the prophecy found on the album’s center label.

the music video for Spoon's "The Underdog"

Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga was recorded throughout 2006 in Austin, TX, by the band and Mike McCarthy (except “The Underdog” which was recorded in Los Angeles with Jon Brion). Starting with “Don’t Make Me a Target,” a song that builds on Spoon’s familiar minimal rhythmic piano/guitar vamp popularized on earlier hits, the album quickly moves into uncharted territory with the atmospheric “The Ghost of You Lingers” and moves through several different stylistic changes from the, er, explosive “You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb” to the wall-of-sound horns of radio single “The Underdog.” Upon release, critics and listeners alike praised the record, which subsequently received Best New Music status from Pitchfork and cracked the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2007.

the music video for Spoon's "Don't You Evah"

This Record is a Hit, as recently restated by Stereogum’s Pranav Trewn: “Every song on Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga sounds like instant canon, as though these were established classics from a previous era that you’ve only heard about but hadn’t actually heard yourself.”

Spoon's performances of "The Underdog" and "You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb" on SNL

Track listing:

1. Don’t Make Me a Target 2. The Ghost of You Lingers

3. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

4. Don’t You Evah

5. Rhthm & Soul

6. Eddie’s Ragga

7. The Underdog

8. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case

9. Finer Feelings

10. Black Like Me

“Get Nice” bonus 12-inch:

1. I Got Mine

2. Be Still My Servant

3. Leave Your Effects Where They’re Easily Seen

4. I Summon You (Cool)

5. Mean Mad Margaret

6. Love Makes You Feel

7. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

8. Tasty Fish

9. Dracula’s Cigarette

10. 1975

11. I Can Feel It Fade Like An AM Single

12. Curfew Tolls

Spoon on tour:

Aug 27 Portland, OR — Musicfest NW ^

Aug 28 Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory ^

Aug 30 Edmonton, AB — Windspear Centre ^

Aug 31 Calgary, AB — Macewan Hall ^

Sep 02 Vancouver, BC — Malkin Bowl ^

Sep 03 Seattle, WA — Bumbershoot

Sep 05 Boise, ID — Knitting Factory ^

Sep 06 Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot ^

Sep 10 Peoria, IL — Limelight

Sep 11 Omaha, NE — Sokol Auditorium %

Sep 13 Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theatre %

Sep 14 Madison, WI — Orpheum Theatre

Sep 15 Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theater %

Sep 16 Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theater %

Sep 30 Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre &

Oct 01 San Diego, CA — San Diego Open Air &

Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ — Comerica &

Oct 05 Morrison, CO — Red Rocks &

Oct 06 Austin, TX — ACL Festival

Oct 10 San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theater +

Oct 11 Tulsa, OK — Cain’s Ballroom +

Oct 12 Dallas, TX — House of Blues +

Oct 13 Austin, TX — ACL Festival

Oct 15 Houston, TX — House of Blues +

Oct 17 New Orleans, LA — House of Blues +

Oct 20 Columbia, SC — Music Farm +

Oct 21 Jacksonville, FL — Mavericks +

Oct 22 Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

^ w/ White Reaper

% w/ Twin Peaks

& w/ The Shins

+ w/ Mondo Cozmo