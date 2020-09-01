Stabbing Westward Announces New Album Chasing Ghosts To Be Released March 18, 2022

Seminal Industrial Rock Band’s First New LP In 20 Years Also Features Producer John Fryer, Collaborator On The Group’s Best-Selling Early Releases. Band Shares New Track & Lyric Video For “I Am Nothing,” With Limited Edition Physical Copies Of Single For Purchase. Album Presales Coming In January,Fans Encouraged To Sign Up For E-mail Reminders

It’s been 20 years since the last full-length Stabbing Westward album came out in 2001, and the wait is finally over as the band today announces details for their much-anticipated new record. Chasing Ghosts will be out March 18, 2022 via COP International Records, featuring 10 tracks that have the industrial rock band’s characteristic sound with a modern sheen that picks up right where they left off.

In celebration of the news, Stabbing Westward gives a taste of the upcoming material by sharing single “I Am Nothing” alongside a new lyric video. See it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCFuHcXRMos

A number of limited-edition physical copies for “I Am Nothing” are available for sale here: https://stabbingwestward.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-nothing

Chasing Ghosts will feature brand-new songs as well as re-workings of the band’s acclaimed 2020 reunion EP Dead And Gone that finds original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) honing in on the incredible partnership that once produced a string of hits that dominated alternative radio and film soundtracks, including “Shame,” “Save Yourself” and “What Do I Have to Do?” – and resulted in two Gold records.

To recreate that original chemistry, the band recruited the legendary producer John Fryer to again helm Chasing Ghosts. Fryer, whose production credits include Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, 4AD, Cocteau Twins and Love and Rockets, originally worked with Stabbing Westward on their best-selling early releases Ungod (1994) and Wither Blister Burn + Peel (1996). Chasing Ghosts was also mastered by Tom Baker who, like Fryer, worked with Stabbing Westward on their early releases and is part of the reassembled production team on the latest album. The current Stabbing Westward band lineup includes Carlton Bost (guitars and programming) and Bobby Amaro (drums).

Says Walter Flakus, “It seems like we’ve been working on this album for a long time, trying to get it just right. With the help of John Fryer and COP International, everything fell into place. We are so excited for the world to finally hear the album. The single ‘I Am Nothing’ is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Adds Christopher Hall: “It’s great to be back, and working with John Fryer and Tom Baker again was awesome and felt like making a pure old-school Stabbing Westward album. I am excited to see how people will receive the new songs.”

Presales for Chasing Ghosts will begin in early January and fans are encouraged to sign up now for e-mail reminders HERE. The album, featuring artwork by David Seidman (an artist who has also worked with Coheed And Cambria and is known for his ethereal and surrealistic imagery) will be available in digital, CD and vinyl formats, with full details and exclusive, limited-edition merch to be announced soon. The full track listing for Chasing Ghosts is as follows:

I Am Nothing Damaged Goods Cold Push Wasteland Ctrl Z Crawl Dead & Gone Ghost The End

Stabbing Westward by Erica VincentAbout Stabbing Westward Blending the scathing electronics of underground industrial/rock with the emotive melodies of goth and a decidedly radio-friendly sensibility, Stabbing Westward rose to great heights in the mid-‘90s alternative boom. Formed in 1986 by Walter Flakus and Christopher Hall, the band went from underground cult sensation to the heights of critical and commercial success thanks to such songs as “Shame,” “Save Yourself,” “So Far Away” and “What Do I Have to Do?”. To this day, these songs remain anthems of heartache, dejection, rage, betrayal and depression. With two Gold albums and numerous hit singles, Stabbing Westward fell from grace with the 2001 self-titled album amid personal and professional turmoil, disbanding the following year and leaving a void in modern music that was somewhat filled by Hall’s later work in The Dreaming. However, it was the release of that band’s Rise Again in 2015 that the seeds were sown for a reunion. That album saw Flakus once again making music with Hall, with Stabbing Westward guitarist Mark Eliopulos joining The Dreaming onstage in Chicago for a set of past hits. In 2019, Hall and Flakus came together again to release the Dead And Gone EP, the first new Stabbing Westward material in 18 years. Written and produced by Flakus and Hall over the course of three years, and recorded in multiple states and time zones, these new songs capture the very essence of the Stabbing Westward sound. Adding longtime bandmate Carlton Bost (Orgy, Deadsy, The Dreaming) and new drummer Bobby Amaro (Orgy) to the official lineup, the band has also once again recruited the talent of producer John Fryer—instrumental on early albums “Ungod” and “Wither Blister Burn + Peel”—for a new album, Chasing Ghosts to be released in early 2022 through a new partnership with COP International.

About COP International The year 2021 marks COP International’s 30th anniversary with ambitious plans for its expanding roster of artists, already including Stabbing Westward and Azam Ali, as well as Chiasm, Deathline International, Jean Marc-Lederman, Johnny Tupolev, LUNA 13, Sick Jokes, and Suicide Queen. The label reached a turning point in 2019, teaming up with legendary producer John Fryer to form a production company under the COP International umbrella. Fryer is producing and engineering the majority of the forthcoming COP catalog and also working as A&R in helping to select appropriate acts. “The level of craftsmanship, artistic talent and meticulous attention to detail is what sets John’s work a world apart,” says COP International founder Christian Petke. “When we first started talking, I brought up John’s relationship with 4AD where he was the principal engineer and producer. This is exactly what we have in mind for this collaboration. Our philosophy is quite simple: Find exceptional talent, don’t limit ourselves or the artists, and build a tribe based on the excellence of the releases. We have signed a couple bands that have major chart potential based on previous entries, and we are very excited about our projects for this year. Another thing that is rather important to us is a certain level of closeness and mutual appreciation we have as label and artist. It is our responsibility to provide a nurturing environment that allows the artist to focus on their craft. We support and shield them and provide the business machinery that will develop their full potential.” https://www.copint.com/

