Movement Magazine

THE FALL 2017 ST. AUGUSTINE RECORD FAIR

admin September 18, 2017 theNEWS No Comments on THE FALL 2017 ST. AUGUSTINE RECORD FAIR

 

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (September 18, 2017) – The Fall 2017 St. Augustine Record Fair, presented by local record store ToneVendor and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, will be held Sunday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. The biannual St. Augustine Record Fair is a free, family-friendly event and is open to the public.

 

On Sunday, November 5, music lovers and collectors are invited to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre to shop thousands of music-related items including new and used vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, posters, turntable equipment and supplies, memorabilia, collectibles and more. This year, over 30 music vendors from across the Southeast United States will be on site, offering shoppers the chance to choose from nearly every type of musical genre to grow their collection. DJ sets by Ancient Deep will take place throughout the day. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several on-site food trucks as well as the Amphitheatre Concessions. Fun activities for the entire family will include a jump rope making booth hosted by St. Augustine Makers Fest, arts and crafts hosted by the St. Johns County Public Library System’s Anastasia Island Branch, face painting and more. The OneBlood Bus will also be onsite and patrons who donate blood will be entered to win free concert tickets.

 

EVENT: ToneVendor presents the Fall 2017 St. Augustine Record Fair
DATE: Sunday, November 5, 2017
TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION: St. Augustine Amphitheatre
1340C A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080
ADMISSION: Free
WEBSITES: www.staugamphitheatre.com; www.tonevendor.com
CONTACTS: Dianya Markovits, Marketing and Community Relations

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

MOVEMENT Tweets

  • Morrissey - Spent the Day in Bed (Lyric Video) https://t.co/XpSqOVunD3
    31 minutes ago
  • see REVEREND HORTON HEAT/JUNIOR BROWN/the Blasters & Big Sandy at the PONTE VEDRA CONCERT HALL Dec 19, tickets at https://t.co/riHJqhzJAT
    52 minutes ago
  • IYA TERRA, Gary Lazer Eyes, & Traded Youth are all at JACK RABBITS this Thursday night, tickets here now... https://t.co/rdmcKxfjIE
    2 hours ago
  • https://t.co/NOF40PbI3L
    12 hours ago
SUPPORTING THE UNDERGROUND FOR OVER 20 YEARS

All web/print contents are copyright ©1998-2015 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT MAGAZINE.

Created and Designed by Max Michaels

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

On the Side:

Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING