ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (September 18, 2017) – The Fall 2017 St. Augustine Record Fair, presented by local record store ToneVendor and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, will be held Sunday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. The biannual St. Augustine Record Fair is a free, family-friendly event and is open to the public.

On Sunday, November 5, music lovers and collectors are invited to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre to shop thousands of music-related items including new and used vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, posters, turntable equipment and supplies, memorabilia, collectibles and more. This year, over 30 music vendors from across the Southeast United States will be on site, offering shoppers the chance to choose from nearly every type of musical genre to grow their collection. DJ sets by Ancient Deep will take place throughout the day. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several on-site food trucks as well as the Amphitheatre Concessions. Fun activities for the entire family will include a jump rope making booth hosted by St. Augustine Makers Fest, arts and crafts hosted by the St. Johns County Public Library System’s Anastasia Island Branch, face painting and more. The OneBlood Bus will also be onsite and patrons who donate blood will be entered to win free concert tickets.

EVENT: ToneVendor presents the Fall 2017 St. Augustine Record Fair

DATE: Sunday, November 5, 2017

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: St. Augustine Amphitheatre

1340C A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

ADMISSION: Free

WEBSITES: www.staugamphitheatre.com; www.tonevendor.com

CONTACTS: Dianya Markovits, Marketing and Community Relations