Movement Magazine

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS ANNOUNCE FIRST TOUR SINCE 2000

admin February 15, 2018

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS FEATURING ORIGINAL MEMBERS BILLY CORGAN, JIMMY CHAMBERLIN, AND JAMES IHA ANNOUNCE FIRST TOUR SINCE 2000

 

SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

KICKS OFF ON JULY 12 IN GLENDALE, AZ

 

TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY 23

Photo credit: Olivia Bee
Los Angeles, CA – FEBRUARY 15, 2018 – GRAMMY® Award-winning, acclaimed alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins today announced the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, their first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha. Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour will kick off in Glendale, AZ on July 12, 2018 and visit North American arenas throughout the summer. Tickets for the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour will go on sale to the general public starting next Friday, February 23 at 10:00am local time and be available at www.smashingpumpkins.com, LiveNation.com, and via the Live Nation App.
“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house. And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together,” shared Corgan.
The band broke news of the tour this morning with a dramatic video featuring original Siamese Dream album cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts. Watch the clip below.

The monumental Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation, will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from their groundbreaking debut Gish through Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina. Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also take part, as the band moves to a three guitar lineup to better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.
“This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” added Corgan.
Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993’s 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995’s 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. With nine studio albums and over 30 million albums sold to date, the GRAMMY®, MTV VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains an influential force in alternative rock.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
July 12, 2018
Glendale, AZ
Gila River Arena
July 14, 2018
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16, 2018
Austin, TX
Frank Erwin Center
July 17, 2018
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
July 18, 2018
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
July 20, 2018
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
July 21, 2018
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
July 22, 2018
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
July 24, 2018
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25, 2018
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
July 27, 2018
Baltimore, MD
Royal Farms Arena
July 28, 2018
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
July 29, 2018
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31, 2018
Boston, MA
TD Garden
August 01, 2018
New York City, NY
Madison Square Garden
August 04, 2018
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
August 05, 2018
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
August 07, 2018
Montreal
Centre Bell
August 08, 2018
Toronto
Air Canada Centre
August 11, 2018
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
August 13, 2018
Chicago, IL
United Center
August 16, 2018
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
August 17, 2018
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19, 2018
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
August 20, 2018
Omaha, NE
CenturyLink Center
August 21, 2018
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24, 2018
Seattle, WA
KeyArena
August 25, 2018
Portland, OR
Moda Center
August 27, 2018
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
August 28, 2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
August 30, 2018
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
September 01, 2018
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
September 02, 2018
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
September 04, 2018
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05, 2018
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
September 07, 2018
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

25 YEARS IN INK

All web/print contents are copyright ©1992-2017 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their named respective owners.

THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT PUBLISHING.

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpublishing.com

Created and Designed
by Max Michaels
MAX DESIGN
MaxMichaels.info

On the Side:

GO JAX
JAX CONS
PIXELATED
JAX NERDS

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 1992-2018 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING