THE SMASHING PUMPKINS ANNOUNCE FIRST TOUR SINCE 2000

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS FEATURING ORIGINAL MEMBERS BILLY CORGAN, JIMMY CHAMBERLIN, AND JAMES IHA ANNOUNCE FIRST TOUR SINCE 2000
SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
KICKS OFF ON JULY 12 IN GLENDALE, AZ
TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY 23
Photo credit: Olivia Bee
Los Angeles, CA – FEBRUARY 15, 2018 – GRAMMY® Award-winning, acclaimed alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins today announced the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, their first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha. Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour will kick off in Glendale, AZ on July 12, 2018 and visit North American arenas throughout the summer. Tickets for the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour will go on sale to the general public starting next Friday, February 23 at 10:00am local time and be available at www.smashingpumpkins.com, LiveNation.com, and via the Live Nation App.
“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house. And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together,” shared Corgan.
The band broke news of the tour this morning with a dramatic video featuring original Siamese Dream album cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts. Watch the clip below.
The monumental Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation, will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from their groundbreaking debut Gish through Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina. Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also take part, as the band moves to a three guitar lineup to better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.
“This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” added Corgan.
Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993’s 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995’s 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. With nine studio albums and over 30 million albums sold to date, the GRAMMY®, MTV VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains an influential force in alternative rock.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
|
July 12, 2018
|
Glendale, AZ
|
Gila River Arena
|
July 14, 2018
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Chesapeake Energy Arena
|
July 16, 2018
|
Austin, TX
|
Frank Erwin Center
|
July 17, 2018
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
July 18, 2018
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
July 20, 2018
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
July 21, 2018
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
July 22, 2018
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Infinite Energy Arena
|
July 24, 2018
|
Miami, FL
|
AmericanAirlines Arena
|
July 25, 2018
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
July 27, 2018
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Royal Farms Arena
|
July 28, 2018
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
July 29, 2018
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
July 31, 2018
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
August 01, 2018
|
New York City, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
August 04, 2018
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
August 05, 2018
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
August 07, 2018
|
Montreal
|
Centre Bell
|
August 08, 2018
|
Toronto
|
Air Canada Centre
|
August 11, 2018
|
Columbus, OH
|
Schottenstein Center
|
August 13, 2018
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
August 16, 2018
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
August 17, 2018
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
August 19, 2018
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
August 20, 2018
|
Omaha, NE
|
CenturyLink Center
|
August 21, 2018
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
Denny Sanford Premier Center
|
August 24, 2018
|
Seattle, WA
|
KeyArena
|
August 25, 2018
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
August 27, 2018
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
August 28, 2018
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
August 30, 2018
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
September 01, 2018
|
San Diego, CA
|
Viejas Arena
|
September 02, 2018
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
September 04, 2018
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
September 05, 2018
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
September 07, 2018
|
Boise, ID
|
Ford Idaho Center