DRAGON CON: A Grand Celebration of Fandom

One of the defining features of Dragon Con is its vibrant and diverse cosplay scene, and 2023 did not disappoint. Attendees brought their A-game, with costumes spanning every corner of the geek spectrum. From intricate, movie-quality outfits to clever mash-ups and hilarious group ensembles, the convention floor was a visual feast for cosplayers and spectators alike. The dedication and passion of cosplayers continued to be a highlight, turning the convention into a living, breathing canvas of beloved characters.

Dragon Con 2023 boasted an impressive roster of guest stars, drawing talent from the realms of television, film, comics, and beyond. Fans had the opportunity to meet their favorite celebrities, get autographs, and participate in Q&A panels. Notable guests included some of the top cast of Star Trek Strange New Worlds. The chance to interact with these luminaries left attendees starstruck and exhilarated.

The Dragon Con Parade once more had crowds lining the streets of downtown Atlanta to witness a mesmerizing display of creativity and fandom. Elaborate floats, costumed participants, and enthusiastic cheers from both participants and spectators transformed the city into a fantastical realm for a few hours. From the jaw-droppingly detailed to the delightfully bizarre, the parade showcased the diversity and passion of the Dragon Con community.

Dragon Con 2023 vendors, housed in one of the AmericasMart building, is a sprawling marketplace for collectors, fans, and anyone looking for rare collectibles to handmade crafts, the three floors of vendors in the building with the shows official Artist Alley on the 4th floor, was a bustling hub of attendees browsing a dizzying array of goods, including artwork, apparel, books, and memorabilia.

Dragon Con remains a destination for fans to converge on Atlanta annually. The convention’s growing popularity is a testament to the enduring appeal of fandom and the welcoming community that Dragon Con has fostered over the years. Despite the large crowds, the event maintained its friendly and inclusive atmosphere, where fans of all backgrounds could come together to celebrate their shared passions.

Dragon Con 2023 lived up to its reputation as a mecca for fans of all things geek. The convention delivered on all fronts, from the stunning cosplay to the star-studded guest lineup, the unforgettable parade, the bustling vendor building, and night after night of live shows and specials events including the Star Trek and Goth dance parties and live shows by Aurelio Voltaire, Cybertronic Spree, and The Cruxshadows.

It was a weekend of pure, unadulterated celebration for fans of pop culture, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating what Dragon Con 2024 has in store. Until next year, may the spirit of Dragon Con continue to unite fans in their shared love of all things fantastical!