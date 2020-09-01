JOHN CARPENTER ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM ANTHOLOGY II (MOVIE THEMES 1976-1988)

NEW SINGLE “CHARIOTS OF PUMPKINS” AVAILABLE TO STREAM NOW

ALBUM SET FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 6 VIA SACRED BONES RECORDS, PREORDER/PRESAVE NOW

Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) cover art

Renowned composer and filmmaker John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have announced the forthcoming album Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988), set for release on October 6th via Sacred Bones. By this point Carpenter is widely renowned as a celebrated filmmaker and musical maestro whose soundtracks have become synonymous with the genres of horror, suspense, and science fiction while also serving as a foundational influence on modern electronic music and beyond. Anthology II celebrates his compositional genius via a perfectly sequenced collection of some of the most iconic pieces of music from his extensive filmography, all newly recorded with his longtime collaborators Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter.



Along with the announcement the trio have shared the album opener “Chariots of Pumpkins” from Halloween III, a track that perfectly captures the eerie essence of the cult classic with its pulsating synths and haunting melodies, engulfing the listener in a sense of unease and anticipation. Carpenter comments on the track: “This piece was made for someone else’s movie, the Tommy Lee Wallace directed Halloween III. I don’t remember what his specific direction for me was for the main titles, but I wanted to reflect a kind of science fiction feel. The sound has been updated and it was fun to redo this song. The three of us using modern and updated sounds and production has influenced the overall feel of the song.”



In addition to “Chariots of Pumpkins”, the collection deploys an expert curation of career highlights, including selections from Escape From New York, Big Trouble in Little China, They Live, Assault on Precinct 13, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Halloween (and its sequels), and beyond. Among its highlights are the three lost cues from The Thing, previously unreleased and now re-recorded. The Thing marks one of the rare occasions that John Carpenter stepped away from scoring duties and entrusted the task to another composer, the legendary Ennio Morricone. Upon receiving Morricone’s score Carpenter felt that the film would benefit from the inclusion of additional music and took the initiative to record and insert multiple synth driven cues.



Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) represents just a fraction of John Carpenter’s impressive musical repertoire. His ability to capture the essence of his films through evocative melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and innovative use of synths has solidified his status as one of the most influential composers in the history of cinema. With each haunting note and pulsating beat, his soundtracks continue to resonate with audiences, forever etching his name in the annals of film music history.



Hear “Chariots of Pumpkins” here https://youtu.be/8MxwOCDeuWw



Pre-order/pre-save Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) http://lnk.to/JCAnthologyII



Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) track list:



Side A

Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III)

69th St. Bridge (Escape From New York)

The Alley (War) (Big Trouble in Little China)

Wake Up (They Live) Julie’s Dead (Assault on Precinct 13)

The Shape Enters Laurie’s Room (Halloween II)

Season of the Witch (Halloween III)



Side B

Love at a Distance (Prince of Darkness)

The Shape Stalks Again (Halloween II)

Burn it (The Thing) Fuchs (The Thing)

To Mac’s Shack (The Thing)

Walk to the Lighthouse (The Fog)

Laurie’s Theme (Halloween)