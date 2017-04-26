Interview: MoogFest Co-Creative Director EMMY PARKER

What can attendees expect at Moogfest?

Moogfest is a concentrated experience in exploring how technology enhances the way we create art, music and how we design our future communities. We bring together creative technologists like musicians, coders, scientists, filmmakers and inventors to present their unique perspectives through workshops, keynotes, conversations and performances. We try to build an experience that exposes both participants and attendees to new ideas, and empowers them to take those ideas back to their communities to create something new.

Why do you feel it is important to create a protest stage this year?

Moogfest is a conversation about the future of music and technology, and we can’t explore the future without discussing the problems we face today. Art and music have always been among the most potent forms of expression, allowing humans to express the deepest truths and most profound connections. Modern technology has immense power to connect people, to redefine how we express ourselves and reshape the world we live in. By incorporating the concept of protest into the celebration of arts, technology, and future thought, we can go beyond the basic format of a music festival and encourage participants to envision and ultimately help design future communities that work better for everyone.

The Protest Stage program will be led by local and international artists Talib Kweli, Omar Souleyman, Mykki Blanco, BEARCAT and Pie Face Girls, MIT Open Doc Lab, NEW INC, and app developers at Goldsmiths University of London. It will include performances, talks, and participatory technology experiments.

How does Moogfest see the role of protest playing into the future of art, music, and technology?

Our struggles as human beings have always given rise to new uses of technology, as well as to new art and music that meaningfully addresses the human rights issues we face. Protest is about giving voice to the unheard, it’s not just about signaling the misuse of power, but it’s also about discovering and amplifying the voices of those that are suggesting solutions and inventive alternatives to the status quo. The most innovative ideas are not necessarily expressed in politics, but as DIY participatory acts of creative expression and resistance that are largely powered by technology. Protest, in the sense of a positive instrument for change, is one of the most vital functions that music, art, and technology can serve.

How is this year’s festival different from last year’s Moogfest?

Moogfest is a reflection of our times, so this year’s program explores how technology can enhance sociopolitical action. As announced in February, we will have a dedicated Protest Stage at this year’s festival in response to discriminatory policies in our home state of North Carolina and around the world.

This year, for the first time, we will debut a never-before-seen multimedia installation created by world-renowned artist Michael Stipe. The installation will inject downtown Durham with a unique public art experience by a cultural figure. This is the type of artwork you would expect to have debuted in New York or LA, but it’s free and accessible to all in Durham first. Moogfest hopes to continue to create these memorable experiences for Durham locals and its visitors.