Welcome to Night Vale in Jax!

PONTE VEDRA CONCERT HALL PRESENTS

WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Tickets on sale next Friday, June 23 at 10am

Ponte Vedra, FL (June 15, 2023) – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall presents Welcome to Night Vale on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Tickets for Welcome to Night Vale go on sale next Friday, June 23, at 10am online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office is only open on event days, please visit website for event schedule.

Welcome to Night Vale is back on tour with a brand new live show! They will be touring all across North America in 2023 and 2024 with a script never before heard on the podcast or on stage.

The new live show stars the one, the only, the voice of Night Vale, Cecil Baldwin. There will also be performances by the legendary Symphony Sanders as Tamika Flynn, plus other surprise guests. And, of course, live music by Disparition and live weather performances.

Night Vale’s unforgettable live shows bring the audience into the story in surprising and thrilling ways. Over the years, the live shows have become the heart of the Night Vale experience. They are unique theatrical evenings that take you to their weird little town in a way you can’t get from listening to the podcast at home. This live show is entirely stand-alone and does not require any knowledge of the podcast, so bring a friend or a parent or a child or a neighbor.

SHOW: Welcome to Night Vale

VENUE: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

DATE: Saturday, November 18, 2023

TIME: 8:00pm (7:00pm Doors)

TICKET PRICE: $29.50 – $49.50

ON SALE: Friday, June 23 at 10am

EVENT DETAILS: www.pvconcerthall.com/events/detail/welcome-to-night-vale

TIP: Avoid ticket fees by purchasing tickets in person! Tickets for Ponte Vedra Concert Hall events are available for purchase at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 10am – 6pm and Saturdays 8:30am – 12:30pm. The Box Office accepts credit and debit card payments only.

