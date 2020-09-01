blur presents The Ballad of Darren live on 25th July

Just announced, blur presents The Ballad of Darren live at Eventim Apollo, London on 25th July.



On Tuesday 25th July, to celebrate the release of The Ballad of Darren, blur will be playing a special one-off show at London’s Eventim Apollo. The first and only time the band will play the complete album live from start to finish.

Pre-order a copy of The Ballad of Darren via blur’s official shop now to receive a code to purchase a ticket. Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. Tickets on sale 10am BST on Tuesday 18th July.



All customers who have already pre-ordered the album from blur’s official European shop are automatically included and will receive a code via email.

Purchase your album before 3pm BST on Monday 17th July to get your code. PRE-ORDER

The Ballad of Darren live at Eventim Apollo will also be livestreamed globally on 25th July. The performance will allow fans around the world to experience the new record – together, live from London. Tickets for the livestream are on sale now via Driift here.



The one-hour performance of The Ballad of Darren will be streamed live worldwide at 9.00pm BST on 25th July and in local times. LIVESTREAM TICKETS ON SALE HERE