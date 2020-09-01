Memory Lab at the Jacksonville Public Library

Jacksonville Public Library’s Memory Lab is available to library card holders for self-directed use (don’t worry, they’ll help), during regular library hours, in Special Collections on the fourth floor of the Main Library. If you do not have a library card, it takes just two minutes to sign up for FREE online or in-person. Guest passes and non-resident cards are also available for a fee.

Want to make sure a station is available for you when you arrive? Have questions about what to bring? Call (904) 255-BOOK to schedule your appointment or for more information.

You can scan, edit and restore photos, slides, film and documents or convert old VHS tapes, audio cassette tapes and vinyl records using one of eight easy-to-use digitization stations.

Note: 16mm, 8mm, and Super8 film transfer service and reel-to-reel audio deck are available by appointment only (staff assistance is required).

Find out more at https://jaxpubliclibrary.org/services/memory-lab