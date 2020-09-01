Movement Magazine

Memory Lab at the Jacksonville Public Library

admin

Jacksonville Public Library’s Memory Lab is available to library card holders for self-directed use (don’t worry, they’ll help), during regular library hours, in Special Collections on the fourth floor of the Main Library. If you do not have a library card, it takes just two minutes to sign up for FREE online or in-person. Guest passes and non-resident cards are also available for a fee.

Want to make sure a station is available for you when you arrive? Have questions about what to bring? Call (904) 255-BOOK to schedule your appointment or for more information. 

You can scan, edit and restore photos, slides, film and documents or convert old VHS tapes, audio cassette tapes and vinyl records using one of eight easy-to-use digitization stations.

Note: 16mm, 8mm, and Super8 film transfer service and reel-to-reel audio deck are available by appointment only (staff assistance is required).

Find out more at https://jaxpubliclibrary.org/services/memory-lab

Like this Article? Share it!

More than just a MOVEMENT

Jax Nerds

Est. 1992

All web/print contents are copyright ©1992-2021 Perpetual Movement Network/Movement Publishing or their named respective owners.

THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF MOVEMENT CORRESPONDENTS DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT THOSE OF MOVEMENT PUBLISHING.

SERVICES

FREQUENT FLYER DISTRIBUTION

E-MAIL & SUBMISSIONS

SUBMIT NEWS & EVENTS QUESTIONS/ADVERTSING
STREET TEAM INFO

CONTACT:

Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204

MOVEMENTpublishing.com

Created and Designed
by Max Michaels
MAX DESIGN
MaxMichaels.info

More Cool Stuff:

Hall of Heroes [Cons]
Nerd Garage [Store]
Jax Cons [Guide]
Pixelated [Nerdcore Night]
Sanctuary [Goth Night]

Movement Magazine

Copyright © 1992-2021 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING