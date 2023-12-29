JOINING A LEGACY

Prolific Jacksonville based artist, journalist, radio and podcast host, Al Letson joins the legacy of the worlds most famous kaiju as a writer on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters the first live-action series in the Monsterverse now streaming on Apple TV+.

We caught up with Al to find out a little more.

1. How did you get involved with the writing team for MONARCH?

I’ve been a professional TV writer since 2018, joined the WGA in 2019. I’ve worked on a bunch of shows a few were big shows that didn’t end up getting made. When Monarch was hiring writers my managers sent them my work. They liked it, so I interviewed with the showrunners and producers and got the job.

2. Did you work on every episode, or how many/which ones?

The answer to this question is a little complicated. Usually when a writer’s room is opened a pilot is already written and the showrunners have an idea of where they want to take the season. We start by thinking of where the season begins and ends and then individual episodes. The writing staff works on every episode, pitching ideas for the story. A single writer is then in charge of an episode. Taking all of those pitches from everyone and shaping them into a narrative. They do this with the help of all the writers. Once that has a shape they go off and write the episode. So I wrote episode 8, but I worked on every episode as did every writer in the room.

3. What was your contribution to the writing and how much creative input did you have on what you worked on? Did you have any mandated perimeters to work within?

The Showrunners create and guide the show. It’s Matt Fraction and Chris Black’s vision. The writer’s job is to serve that vision. We all contributed to story. It’s hard to take credit for anything specifically because it’s truly a team effort. Our perimeters were to make a show that was about a family with secrets, legacy, and monsters. We had to work within the framework of the Legendary Monstervese movies.

4. Were you a fan of GODZILLA before taking this on, and if so what is your personal favorite film in the entire series? Favorite version of Godzilla? Thoughts on Godzilla 1998?

Loved Godzilla. I love the old school stuff, grew up on that but I think my fav is the 2014 Godzilla. My favorite of the Monsterverse (including the newer Godzilla movies) is Skull Island, so good. We shall not speak of Godzilla 1998.

5. Without any spoilers, can you give me any high points in the series we should look out for and/or some idea where this series is going to lead the Monsterverse for future series and films?

I love the finale of the series. It really pays off the story we tried to tell.

6. If you can say, are you signed on for a season 2 of MONARCH?

IF season 2 is greenlit I’m confident I’ll be back on staff. We’ve got a lot more story to tell. Season 2 has not yet been greenlit, so we’ll just have to see.

The Al Letson penned Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 Episode 8 airs on Fri, Dec 29, 2023

Find out more about Al at HERE

#Monarch #LegacyofMonsters #Godzilla #GodzillaLegacy #MonsterVerse #Kaiju #GodzillaMovie #KingOfTheMonsters #Gojira #GodzillaFans #MonsterLegacy #GodzillaVsKong #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters #TohoMonsters #Ghidorah #Mothra #Rodan #MonsterHunter #GodzillaArt #KaijuLove #GodzillaVerse