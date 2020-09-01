ORGY Celebrates 25 Years of Candyass

ORGY/COLD Co-Headline US Tour Starts April 11 Tickets On Sale Now! Candyass & Vapor Transmission Remastered Reissues on Vinyl In Stores February 2

“Hey guys, I’m excited to announce our upcoming tour with Orgy, Cold, Horizon Theory, and I Ya Toyah. We will be headed out in April and May. So make sure to get your tickets early, so you get a chance to come check all of us out. It’s been a minute since Orgy has done a full tour, so I couldn’t be happier about that. We will be playing new songs as well as tons of your favorite classic Orgy songs, as we have just released, both Candyass (25 years ), and Vapor Transmission on vinyl. Everyone in the band is crazy excited about the tour, so I can assure you, it will be well worth the price of admission! Hope to see all of you at the shows! Peace and Love.” – Jay Gordon



“Cold is excited to be back out on the road with Orgy this Spring on our Co-headline tour for their anniversary of the album Candyass. That album has always been a staple record for an era of music that changed the landscape for things to come in our genre. Looking forward to being a part of the celebration!” – Scooter Ward

The two records industrial/metal/glam outfit Orgy released on the Elementree label (started by Korn’s Jonathan Davis) at the turn of the century remain among the most requested albums of the era for vinyl release. Here they are at last, each remastered for LP and issued with lavish gatefold packaging.

Orgy was the first act signed by Korn’s Jonathan Davis to his Elementree imprint, and the move paid off right away with their 1998 debut, which went Top 30 and scored a huge hit with its cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday.” Somehow, though, this enduring late-‘90s favorite has eluded a vinyl release…till now! With the full cooperation of the band, we’ve had it remastered for vinyl (by Mike Milchner of Sonic Vision) and placed this platter inside a beautiful gatefold jacket. Clear with red and yellow swirl pressing.



Orgy welcomed the new millennium with another smash album replete with sci-fi themes appropriate to the epochal period of its release (and no doubt influenced by the previous year’s unveiling of The Matrix). Our debut vinyl issue includes the bonus track “The Spectrum” that only appeared on the first 1,000 copies of the CD, and comes in a dazzling gatefold jacket. Remastered for vinyl by Mike Milchner of Sonic Vision, and pressed in red and yellow “plasma” vinyl.

Pre-order Candyass here: https://realgonemusic.com/products/orgy-candyass-lp?_pos=1&_sid=eb45cca46&_ss=

ORGY is: Jay Gordon Carlton Bost Nic Speck Ilia Yordanov



About ORGY:

Initially formed in 1997, ORGY was signed to KORN’s label Elementree Records & released their debut album Candyass in 1998. Featuring their two hit singles, a cover of the New Order song “Blue Monday” & “Stitches,” along with the song “Revival” featuring Jonathan Davis of KORN, the album went on to sell almost two million copies. ORGY appeared on the Family Values Tour with KORN & was featured on the live compilation album released in 1999. Their second album, the science fiction-themed Vapor Transmission, was released in 2000, featuring the singles “Fiction (Dreams in Digital)” & “Opticon” and the band later released the song “Faces” for the soundtrack to the movie Zoolander. Other releases from ORGY include the album Punk StatiK Paranoia (2004) & the Talk Sick EP (2015), with single releases since including “Grime of the Century,” “Wide Awake & Dead,” “Spells,” “Army To Your Party,” “ShadyAF,” “Karma Kastles,” “EMPTY” & the 2020 re-release of “The Spectrum.”



ORGY online: https://orgymusic.com/ www.youtube.com/user/OrgyMusic/videos www.instagram.com/orgyofficial/ https://twitter.com/OrgyOfficial www.reverbnation.com/orgyo