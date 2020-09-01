ORGY Drops “Ghost” New Collaborative Single Featuring JOEY SCREAM

The second release of 2023 is titled “Ghost.” It is a heavy hitter geared towards active rock stations, out today, Friday, October 13th, 2023.



This collaboration was built from a track created by John Sustar of Star Precision Music, Ralf Dietel of KRASHKARMA, Joey Scream, Carlton Bost, and Jay Gordon. The band was ahead of the curve fusing many music styles, and we feel this release will bring an active rock track to the catalog.

ORGY will continue working on new music in 2023 for 2024 releases. ORGY will play The Whisky A Go Go Friday, December 1st, 2023, supporting the Ghost single release. 2024 is full of great stuff stay tuned for the formal 2024 announcements and press release.

“Ghost is one of my fav Orgy songs of all time. It’s aggressive and heavy AF. Our homie John Sustar (who also wrote songs with MIW for their coveted 2019 “Disguise” release) co-wrote the track. Ralf Dietel did some writing as well and did the majority of the vocal production. As for the song’s message, it touches on some very dark subject matter concerning losing some friends, how they are still here watching over us, and what they might see while watching over us. Kinda creepy and cool at the same time. I find myself pondering the validity of spirits in the afterlife. Still, enough strange and unexplainable phenomena have occurred that make me believe they must be right here alongside the rest of us. Hope the fans get into it as much as the band loves it.”

– JAY GORDON, ORGY

ORGY online:

https://orgymusic.com/

www.facebook.com/pages/OrgyMusic/177885225646095

www.youtube.com/user/OrgyMusic/videos

www.instagram.com/orgyofficial/

www.reverbnation.com/orgyofficial