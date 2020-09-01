Ministry Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Joined By Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly February 27 Through April 5, 2024 Tickets On Sale Friday, October 6 At 10 AM Local Time Find More Info At MinistryBand.com

Ministry Recently Announced 16th Studio Album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Coming March 1, 2024 Via Nuclear Blast Featuring Guest Appearances From Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Jello Biafra & Pepper Keenan Album Pre-Orders Available Now HERE

See Video For New Single “Goddamn White Trash” HERE

(Photo by Derick Smith)

Ahead of Ministry’s brand-new studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, dropping March 1, 2024, the band will head out on a Spring 2024 North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The 29-date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 AM local time. Find more info at www.ministryband.com/tour.

Says Ministry mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen, “So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us.”

Ministry recently announced details for their groundbreaking 16th album,

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, slated for release March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records and issued the first single and video for “Goddamn White Trash,” featuring Pepper Keenan.

See the video for “Goddamn White Trash,” directed by Dean Karr, here: https://youtu.be/8imYWda6MOs

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians – John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) – the 9-track HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES HERE

The release of HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES follows Ministry’s acclaimed 2021 album Moral Hygiene that kickstarted another era for the band. The critically acclaimed LP wound up on year-end lists from the likes of Consequence of Sound and Loudwire, as the band continued to sell out venues coast-to-coast on the Industrial Strength tour.

Tracklist for HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES:

B.D.E. Goddamn White Trash*** Just Stop Oil Aryan Embarrassment** TV Song 1/6 Edition New Religion It’s Not Pretty Cult of Suffering* Ricky’s Hand

*Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

**Featuring Jello Biafra

***Featuring Pepper Keenan

MINISTRY SPRING 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Joined By Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly

February 2024

27 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

29 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

March 2024

1 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

2 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

6 Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

8 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

9 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

13 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

14 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

16 Toronto, ON @ History

17 Montreal, QC @ MTelus

18 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

19 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

20 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

22 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee

23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

24 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

26 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

27 Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***

29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

30 Dallas, TX @ The Factory

31 Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

April 2024

2 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

4 Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

5 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

***Front Line Assembly is not appearing

For tickets and more information, visit www.ministryband.com/tour

(Photo by Derick Smith)