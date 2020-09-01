Movement Magazine

Ministry Announces Spring 2024 North American

Ministry Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Joined By Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly February 27 Through April 5, 2024 Tickets On Sale Friday, October 6 At 10 AM Local Time Find More Info At MinistryBand.com

Ministry Recently Announced 16th Studio Album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Coming March 1, 2024 Via Nuclear Blast Featuring Guest Appearances From Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Jello Biafra & Pepper Keenan Album Pre-Orders Available Now HERE

See Video For New Single “Goddamn White Trash” HERE

Ahead of Ministry’s brand-new studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, dropping March 1, 2024, the band will head out on a Spring 2024 North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The 29-date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 AM local time. Find more info at www.ministryband.com/tour.

Says Ministry mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen, “So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us.”

Ministry recently announced details for their groundbreaking 16th album,

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, slated for release March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records and issued the first single and video for “Goddamn White Trash,” featuring Pepper Keenan.

See the video for “Goddamn White Trash,” directed by Dean Karr, here: https://youtu.be/8imYWda6MOs

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians – John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) – the 9-track HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES HERE

The release of HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES follows Ministry’s acclaimed 2021 album Moral Hygiene that kickstarted another era for the band. The critically acclaimed LP wound up on year-end lists from the likes of Consequence of Sound and Loudwire, as the band continued to sell out venues coast-to-coast on the Industrial Strength tour.

Tracklist for HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES:

  1. B.D.E.
  2. Goddamn White Trash***
  3. Just Stop Oil
  4. Aryan Embarrassment**
  5. TV Song 1/6 Edition
  6. New Religion
  7. It’s Not Pretty
  8. Cult of Suffering*
  9. Ricky’s Hand

*Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello) 

**Featuring Jello Biafra

***Featuring Pepper Keenan

MINISTRY SPRING 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Joined By Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly

February 2024

27  San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

29  Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

March 2024

1    Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

2    Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3    Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5    Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

6    Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

8    Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

9    Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10  Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12  Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

13  Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

14  Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

16  Toronto, ON @ History

17  Montreal, QC @ MTelus

18  Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

19  New York, NY @ Terminal 5

20  Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

22  Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee

23  Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

24  Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

26  Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

27  Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***

29  Houston, TX @ House of Blues

30  Dallas, TX @ The Factory

31  Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

April 2024

2    Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

4    Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

5    Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

***Front Line Assembly is not appearing

For tickets and more information, visit www.ministryband.com/tour

