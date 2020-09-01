PRIEST Ascend To Another Dimension With Dark Electronic Reimagining Of RAMMSTEIN’S “ENGEL”

With two back-to-back tours across the US and Europe, festival dates, and a brand-new single all happening in rapid fire succession, you might think that PRIEST never sleep, instead fueled by the phantom power of some otherworldly, extraterrestrial entity. While we cannot confirm or deny the validity of that claim, we can attest to the awe-inspiring magnitude of their most recent release, a truly transformative take on Rammstein’s “Engel.” PRIEST’S “Engel” hammers the mechanized edge of the original into a skin-splitting, piercingly sharp point, with a pounding, bass-heavy beat, gritty, distorted vocal overdubs, and a delicately velveteen, ethereal melody, compliments of female vocalist and PRIEST visual artist, Greta Helling. PRIEST reimagine the original by stripping it down to its nuclear core, before quantizing and constructing a truly unique coalescence of electronic and melodic instrumentation that is all their own.

Rammstein’s “Engel” was released in April 1997 as the first single from their second album, Sehnsucht (Desire), along with a music video inspired by the 1996 Quentin Tarantino film, From Dusk Till Dawn. “Engel” made its own on-screen debut during the closing credits of November 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation and earned its place in the top three of the German singles chart, in addition to being certified gold by the Bundesverband Musikindustrie (BVMI) for the sale of over 250,000 copies.

“Engel” serves a standout single from upcoming full-length feature, A Tribute To Rammstein, available worldwide on August 25th. This power-packed compilation features both

old and new school industrial acts, including Manntra, Stoneman, and Julien-K, joining forces with vanguard veterans, Front Line Assembly, Laibach, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke), and Skold (KMFDM/Shotgun Messiah), for a one-of-a-kind aggrotech

amalgamation of industrial and dark electro.

TRACK LIST:

1. Du Hast – Burton C Bell, Big Paul Ferguson & MGT

2. Deutschland – Front Line Assembly feat. Dino Cazares

3. Sonne – Skold

4. Engel – Priest

5. Amerika – Laibach

6. Feuer Frei! – The 69 Eyes

7. Ausländer – Jah Wobble & Jon Klein

8. Radio – Julien-K

9. Ich Will – Stoneman

10. Keine Lust – Lacrimas Profundere

11. Links 2 3 4 – Manntra

12. Mein Teil – Original God

13. Du Hast – Leæther Strip

PRIEST’S “Engel” arrives just in time to celebrate the conclusion of their US summer tour, alongside fellow electro-industrial icons, Powerman 5000 and Julien-K, as well as the first of their festival dates in Finland.

