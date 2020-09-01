The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem is like watching a comic book come to life. Mutant Mayhem is a visual spectacle that combines impressive 2D and 3D animation in a raw style that doesn’t hide every line or smooth every surface which sets this film apart from its other animated pop culture counterparts these days. Perfectly imperfect art splashes across the screen in what could be the best installment yet in the franchise. Mutant Mayhem successfully blends nostalgia with fresh storytelling of the four teenage turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, without feeling like a rehash of their origin story, and actually portrays them AS teenagers, more adolescent in stature than previously portrayed in film, and with all the teenage awkwardness, rebellious behavior, and trouble that implies.

The film gives each turtle their moment to shine, showcasing their unique personalities, strengths, and weaknesses, and balances action with humor, capturing the essence of the classic TMNT banter. The witty one-liners and lighthearted moments provide comic relief and add an endearing charm to the characters. Simultaneously, the film doesn’t shy away from exploring deeper themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and the responsibility that comes with their abilities as they battle a new threat. I’m pretty sure this one is about to cause some mayhem at the box office! (*stay for the mid-credit scene!)

Cool points of interest: Original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Paul Rudd slays as the voice of Mondo Gecko.

