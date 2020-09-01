Type O Negative Graphic Novel with art by Thomas Tenney

2023 is the 30th anniversary of Type O Negative’s album, Bloody Kisses. And it will see a graphic novel published by Z2 Comics, with contributions by rock stars Andy Biersack, Carla Harvey, Cristina Scabbia, and Burton C. Bell, with comic book writers Charlie Benante, Andy Biersack, Ryan J. Downey, Carla Harvey, and Alan Robert, and artists Steve Kurth, Alan Robert, and Marco Finnegan, with covers by Alan Robert and edited by Rantz A. Hoseley to capture “both the haunted edge and the dry, satirical humour that defined what many consider to be the definitive gothic metal album.”

A collection of eleven stories based on tracks from the original release, along with the song Suspended in Dusk, include Too Late: Frozen by founder and frontman for Black Veil Brides Andy Biersack with art by Paolo Armitano, Christian Woman by author and co-lead vocalist for Butcher Babies Carla Harvey with art by Thomas Tenney,