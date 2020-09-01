Kid Cudi Debuts Star Trek Collaboration this Past Weekend at New York Comic Con

Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Paramount+

New York, NY – October 18, 2023 – This past weekend at New York Comic Con, Kid Cudi debuted a one-of-a-kind collaboration with “Star Trek” to kick off their “Boldy Be” campaign alongside the release of his “Star Trek” inspired single, “Heaven’s Galaxy.” Attendees who stopped by the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth had access to the first look at the capsule collection with an exclusive preorder window. Pieces include a colorful genuine leather varsity jacket, button up shirt, tees, crewnecks and hoodies featuring the vintage Star Trek comics and mantras like “Live Long and Rage.” The long-awaited capsule is now available globally on shop.kidcudi.com for a limited period of time starting at $45. Fans can further join “Star Trek,” Kid Cudi and Fortnite as they embark on an out-of-this-world music and gaming collaboration. Star Trek x Kid Cudi: Mirror Mayhem brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both “Star Trek” and Fortnite to perform his brand-new “Star Trek”-themed music collaboration “Heaven’s Galaxy” as well as never before heard songs from his new album INSANO.