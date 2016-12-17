MOVEMENT Tweets

FSCJ ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS THE 5TH AVENUE THEATRE’S PRODUCTION OF DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID COMES TO THE TIMES-UNION CENTER MARCH 21-26, 2017 Jacksonville, FL: —
Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP Not The Actual Events Set For Release On December 23, Pre-order Underway At NIN.com The Fragile: Deviations 1
Planning North American Spring Tour and Tribute Album “It was kinda like the soundtrack to the discontent of my youth,” says Blake Miller of MOVING
DIRECTED BY ¥O-LANDI VI$$ER A DARK SURREAL EROTIC RATCHET GHETTO VIDEO WATCH IT HERE: https://vimeo.com/195866734/f284127edf
Jacksonville FL – January 14 & 15, 2017 – Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is
FSCJ ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS THE 5TH AVENUE THEATRE’S PRODUCTION OF DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID COMES TO THE TIMES-UNION CENTER MARCH 21-26, 2017 Jacksonville, FL: — The Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts announced today that [...]
Movement Publishing
1650-302 Margaret St. #132
Jacksonville, FL 32204
MOVEMENTpr.com
MOVEMENTpublishing.com
MOVEMENTFrequencies.com
MaxMichaels.info
Cell Division Films
Jax Nerds
Factory
Seduction
Copyright © 2016 MOVEMENT PUBLISHING